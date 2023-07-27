The PacifiCan funding will provide local businesses with access to 3D printing technology, help them scale-up their operations and create jobs

BURNABY, BC, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Throughout British Columbia, innovative organizations and businesses are propelling the economy forward. PacifiCan's vision is enduring prosperity for all British Columbians and we are partnering with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and innovators who share this ambition.

Government of Canada announces over $20.8 million for businesses and organizations in Burnaby, B.C. to expand operations and create jobs (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Burnaby is a hub for companies innovating in sectors such as biotechnology, life sciences, alternative energy, and clean technology. That is why today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) and the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services announced funding of over $20.8 million to seven Burnaby-based businesses and organizations in life sciences, manufacturing, and technology. This funding will help the recipients commercialize new products, acquire advanced technologies and increase sales.

Minister Sajjan and Minister Beech announced the funding at the British Columbia Institute for Technology's (BCIT) Centre for Applied Research and Innovation. While they were at BCIT, the Ministers announced support of over $1.9 million for BCIT to establish AAMTECH, a 3D printing advanced additive manufacturing prototyping hub. 3D printing creates a three dimensional object layer-by-layer using a computer created design. However, the high cost to acquire and operate this equipment is a barrier for businesses looking to develop and commercialize new concepts.

This project will provide local small- and medium-sized enterprises with access to state-of-the-art technology and expertise that will allow them to print prototypes with a wide variety of materials including advanced composites, metals, foods and bio-manufacturing, using advanced 3D printing technology. This hub will support an estimated 60 businesses, help bring 90 products or services to market and provide training opportunities.

The Ministers also announced funding of over $4.7 million to Garibaldi Glass Industries Inc. to help them meet increased demand for their products by adding a second production line and purchasing advanced equipment. Garibaldi Glass supplies glass solutions to meet various glazing needs. With this added capacity, Garibaldi Glass will be able to expand into new markets, create 60 jobs and increase revenues.

More details about the other organizations and businesses receiving funding can be found in the backgrounder section below.

This funding is being provided through three PacifiCan programs: the Regional Innovation Ecosystems program, Business Scale-up and Productivity program, and the Jobs and Growth Fund. These programs are supporting advanced manufacturing, digital technology, clean technology and business growth.

It is expected that this funding will generate 284 jobs.

Quotes

"Across British Columbia, organizations and businesses are working hard to propel B.C. forward. PacifiCan is supporting these innovators to reach their goals to expand to new markets, create jobs, and even access new technologies like 3D printing. PacifiCan is proud to be a partner in helping Burnaby build a thriving, inclusive economy, one that leverages the diverse skills of these talented entrepreneurs and others throughout B.C."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

"Burnaby is fast becoming a valuable hub for key sectors like life sciences, technology and clean energy. The investments announced today will further strengthen Burnaby's reputation as a home to dynamic organizations and businesses that are working hard everyday to create jobs, promote innovation and strengthen the community."

- The Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services

"Today's announcement furthers the important work of the BCIT Centre for Applied Research and Innovation – creating practical learning opportunities for BCIT students, while providing practical solutions to industry challenges. With the PacifiCan funding for the new Advanced Additive Manufacturing Technology (AAMTECH) 3D Printing Hub, BCIT continues to grow our breadth of support across multiple manufacturing sectors including metals, composites, foods, and bio-manufacturing. Businesses, organizations, and BCIT researchers and students now have a truly state-of-the-art space to build innovation in the 3D-printing arena"

- Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, President, BCIT

"At Garibaldi Glass, we are excited to play an active role in contributing to the advancement of Burnaby's thriving economy. With the recent support of BSP and JGF funding, we are reinforcing Burnaby's position as a vibrant hub for innovation. Our commitment to excellence and quality has enabled us to expand beyond British Columbia, creating jobs, and introducing cutting-edge technologies like our second production line to drive progress and positive change. As we grow internationally, we remain dedicated to promoting innovation, creating opportunities, and strengthening the community we proudly call home."

- Chris Mobius, Vice President, Operations, Garibaldi Glass

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

The Regional Innovation Ecosystem Program aims to grow and nurture priority sectors, including clean technology, life sciences and digital technology, across British Columbia in order to build an inclusive innovation ecosystem that allows those sectors to innovate and compete globally.

in order to build an inclusive innovation ecosystem that allows those sectors to innovate and compete globally. The Business Scale-up and Productivity program makes strategic investments in key economic sectors, helping innovative companies accelerate their growth and compete globally.

The Jobs and Growth Fund helps job creators, and the organizations that support them, to future-proof their businesses. This includes building resiliency and growth by transitioning to a green economy, fostering an inclusive recovery, enhancing competitiveness and creating jobs across British Columbia .

. BCIT offers practical, flexible, applied education with instructors who have direct, hands-on experience in their field. Since 1964, BCIT has taught and trained experts, professionals, and innovators who shape our economy—across BC and around the world.

Garibaldi Glass supplies glass solutions to meet various glazing needs within the industry spanning commercial, residential, and hospitality to marine, public institutions, and design driven specialty.

Associated Links:

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

Backgrounder: Government of Canada announces over $20.8 million for businesses and organizations in Burnaby, B.C. to expand operations and create jobs

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) and the Honourable Terry Beech, Minister of Citizens' Services announced an investment of over $20.8 million in PacifiCan funding to help seven Burnaby-based businesses organizations. This includes $1.9 million through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystem program, over $12.9 million through its Business Scale-Up and Productivity program, and $5.9 million through its Jobs and Growth Fund.

The projects announced today include:

Regional Innovation Ecosystem

British Columbia Institute of Technology

$1,935,000

Funding will help establish a prototyping hub at British Columbia Institute of Technology's Burnaby campus. The new hub will provide B.C. businesses with training and access to state-of-the-art 3D printing equipment to make prototypes.

Business Scale-up and Productivity

INETCO Systems Ltd.

$401,109

Funding will allow INETCO to expand marketing and accelerate international sales for its fraud prevention service. INETCO helps banks and retailers shut down fraudulent payments before they are completed.

Binary Stream Software Inc.

$2,928,500

Funding will allow Binary Stream Software to scale-up its operations and sales of its cloud-based software, which simplifies accounting for large companies. With this funding, Binary Stream Software will attend trade shows, purchase equipment, expand its marketing activities and hire new staff.

ARTMS Inc.

$5,000,000

Funding will help ARTMS scale-up and expand its production to include three additional medical isotopes. Medical isotopes are used in cancer, cardiac and lung disease diagnosis. ARTMS' method for producing these isotopes allows them to be shipped long distances and addresses global supply shortages, ensuring more patients get necessary treatments.

Garibaldi Glass Industries Inc.

$4,625,000

Funding will help Garibaldi Glass meet increased demand and improve the quality of its insulated glass products. With this funding, Garibaldi Glass will add a second production line and purchase the most advanced equipment and technology available.

Jobs and Growth Fund

Garibaldi Glass Industries Inc.

$168,000

Funding will help Garibaldi Glass upgrade their current employee training system, including developing training courses and hiring human resources personnel.

Oxygen8 Solutions Inc.

$1,589,000

Funding will help Oxygen8 Solutions Inc. scale up its operations and increase sales of its energy efficient heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units. With this funding, the company will increase the size of its manufacturing facility from 8,500 square feet to 26,500 square feet, hire staff, and expand their marketing efforts.

Vitacore Industries Inc.

$4,181,652

Funding will allow Vitacore to scale-up its production of masks and respirators and develop a recycling facility to process discarded personal protective equipment and turn it into building construction material.

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Jillian Glover Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]