On National Addictions Awareness Week, we are improving health outcomes for people living with addiction and those at risk of substance-related harms and overdose

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Many people are impacted by addiction, and the overdose crisis and illicit toxic drug supply continue to impact individuals, families and communities across our country. Raising awareness on addiction, reducing stigma related to substance use and providing a range of supports for people living with addiction and problematic substance use has never been more important.

Today, during National Addictions Awareness Week (NAAW), the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced over $15 million in federal funding for 24 projects across Canada through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

These projects will significantly help improve health outcomes for people who are at risk of experiencing substance-related harms and overdose by scaling up prevention, harm reduction and treatment efforts, including access to safer supply programs. The funding announced today will allow innovative community-led projects to serve the many communities and people who need them.

However, more needs to be done to support people who use substances, including those who struggle with addiction. We will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience of addiction, and organizations in communities across the country to save lives and improve health outcomes for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Today, during National Addictions Awareness Week, we are taking action to address the toxic drug supply and overdose crisis by investing in projects across Canada that will help save lives. Thank you to Operation Come Home, as well as to all the organizations that received funding for their continued dedication towards reducing stigma, improving access to substance use supports, and inspiring change within our communities. Together, we can we support those struggling with addiction, let them know that they're not alone, and encourage them to reach out for help when they need it."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The initiatives announced today stretch across the continuum of care (prevention, harm reduction, treatment), and vary from community-based service delivery projects like drug checking, to national initiatives, like the YMCA's Youth Opioids Awareness Program, aimed at increasing knowledge of opioid use, addressing stigma and promoting healthy lifestyles through physical activity for youth in Toronto , Vancouver and rural communities in Newfoundland and Labrador .

, and rural communities in and . Since 2017, through SUAP, the Government of Canada has supported over 300 projects across the country to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada.

has supported over 300 projects across the country to respond to current drug and substance use issues in Canada. Budget 2022 proposes to provide $100 million over three years to support harm reduction, treatment, and prevention at the community level.

over three years to support harm reduction, treatment, and prevention at the community level. This builds on the $116 million provided in Budget 2021 and $66 million in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement for the Substance Use and Addictions Program.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Contacts: Maja Staka, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 343-552-5568; Media Relations: Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709