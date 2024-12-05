Government of Canada announces new maternity and parental leave for fish harvesters in Atlantic Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians shouldn't have to choose between raising a family and their job. And that is especially true for those that work in Canada's fishing industry where it is as much a culture and lifestyle as it is a job.

In response to feedback from inshore fish harvesters, industry, and stakeholders, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard today announced new maternity and parental leave for licence holders in Eastern Canada.

Starting on January 1, 2025, licence holders will be able to request a substitute to run their fishing business when they are either pregnant or new parents so that they can continue to earn a living while they are taking care of their young ones. The new maternity and parental substitute operator authorizations will not be counted towards the five-year maximum that applies to Medical Substitute Operator authorizations.

Fishing is a tradition at the heart of countless coastal communities. As we begin a new year, Fisheries and Oceans Canada will continue to work hand-in-hand with fish harvesters to shape the future of fisheries and find innovative ways to attract a new generation of young people to this important industry; a future where our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry on our finest maritime traditions.

"Fishing holds immense social, cultural and spiritual importance for Canadians. As a mother and grandmother, I'm proud to implement a new maternity and parental leave system into our fisheries. This is a big step forward in prioritizing work-life balance in the fishing industry and encouraging a new generation to join the industry. I look forward to continuing to work with Canadians to find ways to support current fish harvesters and grow the future generations of the industry in 2025."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

This new leave is similar to what is provided under the Employment Insurance (EI) where, maternity leave is up to 17 weeks and parental leave can be provided up to 35 weeks.

In 2023, the Department engaged with inshore harvesters, and other industry stakeholders in Atlantic Canada and Quebec on the Department's inshore regulations and vessel-related policies.

and on the Department's inshore regulations and vessel-related policies. Feedback we received from all engagement sessions highlighted the need to support existing licence holders and identify opportunities for new entrants to the fishery to become owner-operators.

There will be no limit on the number of times licence holders can use either maternity or parental substitute operator leaves.

Eligible licence holders can apply for Maternity and Parental leave substitute operators by using the same regional process they use when requesting a medical substitute operator.

