OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced a new appointment to the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB). Following a merit-based selection process, Dr. Emily A. Reynen has been appointed to the Board for a five-year term.

Dr. Reynen is currently an intensive care physician at the Quinte Health Care Belleville General Hospital. In addition, she is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Queen's University and serves as a member of the Canadian Agency For Drugs And Technologies in Health's (CADTH) Canadian Drug Expert Committee.

The PMPRB is an independent quasi-judicial body established by Parliament in 1987 under the Patent Act. As an arm's-length organization of the government, the PMPRB protects the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring that the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.

"For more than 35 years, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) has been charged with protecting Canadian consumers from excessive prices of patented drugs. I am very pleased to announce this new appointment to the PMPRB. Dr. Reynen's qualifications in health care and her experience in the drug and health technology sector will be an asset to the Board as it continues to deliver on its mandate in support of Canadians."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

