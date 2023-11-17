New PacifiCan Surrey headquarters slated to open in fall 2024 brings more local, on-the-ground presence to better serve B.C. communities

SURREY, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - PacifiCan, the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians, reached a milestone with the formal announcement of the agency's new headquarters in Surrey.

Government of Canada announces location of new PacifiCan headquarters in Surrey (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced PacifiCan's new home at Station Tower near City Centre, Surrey's growing economic hub. The announcement was made at the nearby SFU Surrey campus during the launch of Circle Innovation's Healthtech SME Program - a PacifiCan-funded project.

This project is just one example of how PacifiCan is focused on helping grow B.C. businesses, creating quality jobs, connecting industry leaders, and supporting an inclusive economy that benefits all British Columbians. Since 2021, PacifiCan has supported over 450 projects that have helped communities and businesses create more than 7,600 jobs, achieve $590 million in revenue growth, and helped 3,100 small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Surrey is a hub for innovative businesses, research centers, and universities, all working together to boost B.C.'s economy. Having a federal presence in Surrey will help the agency better serve the Lower Mainland and the growing economies south of the Fraser Valley.

This announcement builds on PacifiCan's growing footprint across B.C. to better serve the diverse needs of the entire province. Last year, PacifiCan expanded its on-the-ground presence beyond Vancouver, and now has regional staff based in Campbell River, Cranbrook, Fort St. John, Kelowna, Prince George, Prince Rupert, and Victoria.

Quotes

"In only a few short years, PacifiCan has become an important convener, pathfinder, investor and advisor in British Columbia. Our new PacifiCan headquarters will respond to local priorities, invest in innovative ideas, and support community goals to better serve the needs of our province. By connecting communities, entrepreneurs, and innovators to economic opportunities, PacifiCan is propelling B.C. forward."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"Surrey is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. PacifiCan's investment in programs such as Circle Innovation means real change and will ensure lost-lasting impacts for Health-tech companies based in British Columbia. The Government of Canada is committed to enhancing these sectors so that our healthcare workers and patients will continue to flourish for years to come."

- Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament, Surrey Centre

Quick facts

With offices across B.C. and in Ottawa , PacifiCan is: helping businesses to grow locally and compete globally; creating quality jobs that people can rely on close to where they live; bringing together industry leaders to innovate and gain market advantage; and supporting an inclusive economy that benefits all British Columbians.

, PacifiCan is: PacifiCan provides entrepreneurs and innovators with access to investment opportunities, pathfinding services, and a network of supportive partners.

Circle Innovation is a B.C.-based non-profit facilitator of technology solutions and innovation. It helps companies connect with consumers, tech providers and other stakeholders to solve R&D challenges, grow revenues, create jobs, and develop emerging technologies across Canada .

. Surrey is on its way to becoming the most populous city in the province, with a projected population of 783,690 by 2041.

is on its way to becoming the most populous city in the province, with a projected population of 783,690 by 2041. As of 2021, immigrants make up more than 44% of the city's population, compared to 29% of the provincial population.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

For further information: Haley Hodgson, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), [email protected]; Jillian Glover, Communications Manager, [email protected]