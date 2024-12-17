OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs, along with the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship and the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, released Canada's Border Plan. Backed by an investment of $1.3 billion and built around five pillars, this plan will bolster border security, strengthen our immigration system and contribute to ensuring Canada's future prosperity.

Detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade

The Government of Canada will increase support to law enforcement agencies in detecting, intercepting and addressing fentanyl and precursor chemicals by adding artificial intelligence and imaging tools that will further help detect illegal drugs before they enter Canada.

As well, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will train and deploy new canine teams to intercept illegal drugs. The agency currently has over 80 detector dog teams located at various ports of entry across Canada. CBSA will also deploy new chemical detection tools at high-risk ports of entry.

Health Canada will create a new Canadian Drug Profiling Centre to support 2,000 investigations a year, and expand capacity at regional labs.

By launching a new Chemical Precursor Risk Management Unit, Health Canada will be able to provide better insight into precursor chemicals and distribution channels, enhance monitoring and surveillance and enable timely law enforcement action.

In addition, Health Canada will accelerate the regulatory process for banning precursors so that border and law enforcement can take swift action to prevent their illegal importation and use.

Introducing significant new tools for law enforcement

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will deploy a new Aerial Intelligence Task Force comprised of helicopters, drones, and mobile surveillance towers. Counter-drone technology will support RCMP officers and provide 24/7 surveillance between ports of entry.

As well, new legislative requirements proposed in the Fall Economic Statement 2024 will expressly obligate port owners and operators to provide the CBSA, free of charge, with the space and facilities needed to conduct export inspections, just as they currently do for imports.

In addition, the Government will invest to expand the RCMP and the Communications Security Establishment (CSE)'s intelligence collection capacity, enabling these agencies to target transnational organized crime and fentanyl trafficking more effectively.

The Government also proposed, in the Fall Economic Statement 2024, a set of amendments to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA), including increases to administrative and criminal penalties and other compliance tools, to ensure reporting entities under the PCMLTFA are effectively detecting, deterring, and disrupting financial crime and do not treat non-compliance as the cost of doing business.

As well, a new dedicated taskforce bringing together law enforcement and the financial sector will enhance cooperation and information sharing on sophisticated money laundering schemes.

Stronger measures against money laundering will further starve organized crime groups of profits stemming from drug and firearms trafficking, and human smuggling.

Enhancing operational coordination

Increased information sharing between Canadian and United States (U.S.) officials on each illegal border interception enables officials to target and take stronger action against those who abuse our system, allowing for enhanced intelligence sharing in real time, monitoring of illegal migration trends and hot spots, improved operational interoperability, proactive resource planning and deployment, and ultimately, the targeting and disruption of organized crime groups facilitating illegal border crossings.

Working with provinces, territories and local law enforcement, the Government will create three regional hubs that bring federal, provincial and local law enforcement officers together to support and focus enforcement capacity, and intercept organized crime and illegal drugs faster.

The Government will also propose to the U.S. the creation of a new North American Joint Strike Force to target transnational organized crime.

Increasing information sharing

The Government of Canada will build on our information and intelligence sharing between our federal, provincial, territorial authorities, the U.S. and other international partners.

Enhanced information sharing will allow authorities to identify, monitor and collaborate with partners to intercept high-risk individuals attempting to travel along with goods of interest attempting to move between countries.

Minimizing unnecessary border volumes

As part of our efforts to continue to build a strong and fair immigration and asylum system, the Government of Canada will:

Implement changes to end 'flagpoling', which happens when a temporary resident leaves Canada and immediately returns to a port of entry to get immigration services. This practice uses significant resources at the border, distracts border officers from enforcement activities, and slows cross-border traffic.





The Government also proposed, in the Fall Economic Statement 2024, to amend the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to secure and extend new authorities to cancel, change or suspend immigration documents and to cancel, suspend or stop accepting new applications, which would give Canada greater control over its immigration documents to protect Canadians and public resources. These authorities could also help prevent those who may pose a risk to Canada from entering the country and prevent further southbound irregular migration.





to secure and extend new authorities to cancel, change or suspend immigration documents and to cancel, suspend or stop accepting new applications, which would give greater control over its immigration documents to protect Canadians and public resources. These authorities could also help prevent those who may pose a risk to from entering the country and prevent further southbound irregular migration. Additional measures include imposing new restrictions on countries that do not rapidly facilitate the return of their citizens in the event of fraudulent entry or a removal order.

The Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) and its Additional Protocol remain in place. People must claim asylum in the first country they enter – be it Canada or the U.S. This agreement mitigates against unlawful entry into either country, and maintains border integrity for both countries. Claimants that do not meet an exception or exemption to the STCA will be returned to the first safe country they entered, either Canada or the U.S.





Canada and the U.S. have one of the closest and strongest relationships in the world. Our two countries will continue to work together to protect the integrity of our shared border, combatting drug trafficking and illegal migration while facilitating the lawful free flow of people, services and goods that contributes to North American prosperity.

Quotes

"Canada takes pride in our border and law enforcement agencies that protect our communities and support our economy day in and day out. They also expect their government to support them in their ability to do that important work – and that's exactly what Canada's Border Plan will do."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs

"We must preserve the integrity of our immigration system, and make sure that it is well-managed and sustainable. As we continue working with the United States to protect the safety of both sides of the border, we continue to offer protection to the world's most vulnerable while maintaining an immigration system that Canadians can trust."

- The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

"The proposed investments will help the RCMP keep our borders strong, in full collaboration with our domestic partners across government, and with our partners in the U.S. These investments build on existing measures through new dedicated tools for law enforcement and expanding our capacity for aerial surveillance. We look forward to seeing the operational impact of these new investments, and to sharing more details as soon as they are available."

- Mike Duheme, RCMP Commissioner

"The Canada Border Services Agency is Canada's first line of defence at 1,200 ports of entry across the country and 40 missions in 35 countries around the world. Day in and day out, our employees play a crucial role protecting our communities by preventing dangerous goods and people from entering Canada. These investments will further help our officers detect and intercept illegal drugs, provide new tools and measures to examine goods destined for export, and collaborate with our domestic and international partners to identify and address public safety threats."

- Erin O'Gorman, Canada Border Services Agency President

"We are investing in new tools and resources to address the threat of illegal synthetic drugs in driving the overdose crisis. To support law and border enforcement, our government is strengthening our regulatory controls and investing in drug analysis and intelligence. This is another important step in addressing the overdose crisis and keeping communities safe."

- The Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Budget 2024 provided $743.5 million over five years, including $159 .5 million ongoing, to support the stability and integrity of Canada's asylum system, increasing processing and decision-making capacity.

over five years, including .5 million ongoing, to support the stability and integrity of asylum system, increasing processing and decision-making capacity. Since implementing a partial visa requirement for Mexican nationals in February 2024 , Canada has seen a significant decrease in asylum claims from Mexican nationals. The average claims per month dropped from 2,068 during the eight months before the visa imposition to 541 in the eight months after the visa imposition.

, has seen a significant decrease in asylum claims from Mexican nationals. The average claims per month dropped from 2,068 during the eight months before the visa imposition to 541 in the eight months after the visa imposition. The Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA) has been in effect since 2004 and is an important tool for Canada and the U.S. to work together on the orderly management of asylum claims made in our countries. In March 2023 , the STCA was expanded to apply across the entire Canada-U.S. land border, including internal waterways, such as the Great Lakes.

and the U.S. to work together on the orderly management of asylum claims made in our countries. In , the STCA was expanded to apply across the entire Canada-U.S. land border, including internal waterways, such as the Great Lakes. Health Canada's new Canadian Drug Profiling Centre will complement existing laboratory capacity by allowing for more specialized analysis of synthetic drug samples. Analysis will go beyond identifying the components of a sample, and look at markers to help determine where substances were manufactured.

new Canadian Drug Profiling Centre will complement existing laboratory capacity by allowing for more specialized analysis of synthetic drug samples. Analysis will go beyond identifying the components of a sample, and look at markers to help determine where substances were manufactured. Health Canada's new Precursor Risk Management Unit will increase oversight over precursor chemicals and monitor emerging illegal drug trends.

