Government of Canada announces investment to strengthen public trust with Farm & Food Care Ontario

GUELPH, ON, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament Lloyd Longfield announced an investment up to $275,000 to Farm & Food Care Ontario, through the AgriCompetitiveness Program, to help Canadian consumers learn more about food production, farming and the people who work in the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sectors.

With Canadians showing an increased interest in where their food comes from, it's important for consumers to hear from farmers about our safe, high-quality food systems. Funds will be administered by Farm & Food Care Ontario and will work with partners in Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan to reach Canadians across the country by supporting the development of website materials including videos, photos and articles, and virtual tours that are accessible for all Canadians.

Helping Canadian consumers understand the process of how food is brought from a farm to their tables opens up more opportunities for Canadians to support farmers in their communities and help the sector thrive. The project also provides resources for food influencers by leading farm tours and by producing a quarterly national newsletter for Canadian food influencers. All of these activities will increase consumer knowledge of how food is produced and processed in Canada.

This project is aligned with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada's AgriCommunication Initiative, which supports progress towards achieving the vision established in the Food Policy for Canada, that all people in Canada are able to access a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious, and culturally diverse food. This, in turn, will increase appreciation and pride in Canada's farmers and food businesses.

"The Government of Canada is committed to strengthening public trust within the sector, as it helps increase appreciation and pride in our farmers and food businesses. It's important that consumers are aware of Canada's food system, as it's resilient and innovative, sustains our environment and supports our economy. Farm & Food Care Ontario will share positive stories and give a greater understanding to consumers about how their food is produced. The greater confidence and trust Canadians have in the food system, the greater position the sector will be in the future."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Today's investment to Farm & Food Care Ontario aims to build bridges between members of the sector and Canadian consumers through various activities. By strengthening these relationships, Canadians will have a greater interest in the sector and strengthen it due to understanding and confidence in the food system."

- Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"The Farm & Food Care organizations in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Prince Edward Island were created with mandates to provide credible information on food and farming across Canada. The three groups are extremely appreciative of the support of Agriculture and Agri Food Canada in supporting valuable public trust initiatives executed both digitally and through events planned across Canada. This funding will enable Farm & Food Care to create new tools and programs, and further expand existing programming designed to directly answer questions about Canadian food and farming."

- Bonnie den Haan, Chair, Farm & Food Care Ontario

The Canadian Agricultural Partnership is a five-year (2018-2023), $3-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector.

investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow agriculture and agri-food sector. The AgriCompetitiveness Program is a five-year program, under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, that helps the agricultural sector: leverage, coordinate and build on existing capacity; enhance safety; adapt to changing commercial and regulatory environments; seize new opportunities; share best practices, and provide mentorship opportunities.

The AgriCommunication Program is a 3-year, up to $8 million federal initiative that will focus specifically on supporting activities which increase appreciation and pride in the contributions of farmers and the food industry and enhance public trust. The activities will help strengthen public trust about the origin of the food Canadians eat and how it is produced.

federal initiative that will focus specifically on supporting activities which increase appreciation and pride in the contributions of farmers and the food industry and enhance public trust. The activities will help strengthen public trust about the origin of the food Canadians eat and how it is produced. Farm & Food Care Ontario is a registered Canadian charity and whole-sector coalition made up of representatives from all farming types and associated businesses and positions itself as the helpful expert on Ontario agriculture.

