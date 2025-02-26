Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced funding to support Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey in revitalizing the Mi'kmaw language in Nova Scotia

MEMBERTOU, NS, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Mi'kma'ki, the ancestral and unceded territory of the Mi'kmaq People

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples in their efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Relations, and Member of Parliament (Sydney–Victoria), announced an investment of $7.1 million over five years starting in 2023–2024 to Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey to support the revitalization of the Mi'kmaw language in Nova Scotia. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

This contribution is part of the new jointly developed funding models introduced in 2023–2024, aligned with the government's ongoing efforts to work collaboratively with First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples to fully implement the Indigenous Languages Act. The new Indigenous language funding model was specifically designed to provide greater First Nations, Inuit and Métis control over funding decisions; establish long-term funding agreements; and better respond to the unique needs of their communities. This approach aligns with the Indigenous Languages Act, which recognizes that First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples are best positioned to lead the reclamation, revitalization, maintenance and strengthening of their languages.

This new approach directly allocates the funds to Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, the First Nations Regionally Designated Organization in Nova Scotia. It will allow them to implement a language strategy that addresses their unique priorities and redistributes resources to the 13 Mi'kmaq communities.

These investments and funding model represent an important step forward in supporting Mi'kmaq people in Nova Scotia. Through the leadership of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, Mi'kmaq people will take charge of their own linguistic revitalization efforts, allowing them to honour and preserve their rich heritage.

"This investment in the Mi'kmaw language in Nova Scotia, through the leadership and stewardship of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey, highlights our Government's ongoing dedication to supporting Indigenous-led efforts to reclaim and revitalize their languages. By empowering Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey to manage and allocate funding based on their community's priorities, we are fostering a collaborative approach that aligns with the Indigenous Languages Act and supports the cultural and linguistic aspirations of Mi'kmaq communities of this province. Wela'lin"

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"As a proud Mi'kmaw speaker, I understand the deep connection between our language and our identity as Mi'kmaq people. This funding supports the important work of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey in creating opportunities for our communities to connect with and learn our language, helping to strengthen its presence within our communities."

—Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency and Member of Parliament (Sydney–Victoria)

"Revitalizing the Mi'kmaq language is one of the top priorities of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey. This funding allows us to support community-based language programs that honour the unique needs of communities and organizations across the province. An investment such as this opens up new possibilities for communities to creatively address their language needs, allowing for innovative approaches that are tailored to local contexts."

—Chief Leroy Denny, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey

Quick Facts

Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey is a team of chiefs, staff, parents and educators dedicated to advocating for and representing the educational interests of Mi'kmaq communities in Nova Scotia. The organization also protects the educational and Mi'kmaw language rights of the Mi'kmaq people.

Through its role as the First Nations Regionally Designated Organization in Nova Scotia, Mi'kmaw Kina'matnewey manages and administers the Indigenous Languages Component—First Nations Languages Funding Model for the province, including overseeing the call for proposals, making funding decisions, and distributing funds based on community-driven language programming priorities for all 13 First Nations in Nova Scotia.

The Indigenous Languages Component—First Nations Languages Funding Model supports a variety of Mi'kmaw language projects across Nova Scotia. These include adult immersion classes, immersion language nests for children aged 0 to 5, language camps, after-school language programs for children and youth aged 6 to 19, and the creation of language learning resources like books, games and activity plans. These initiatives help revitalize Mi'kmaw language by improving learner proficiency, increasing access to language opportunities, and enhancing public awareness and attitudes toward the Mi'kmaw language.

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. The Government is working collaboratively with Indigenous Peoples to fully implement the Act.

To ensure the vibrancy of Indigenous languages for generations to come, Budget 2024 provided $225 million over five years, starting in 2024–25, with $45 million per year ongoing to Canadian Heritage, in support of continuing to implement the Indigenous Languages Act.

