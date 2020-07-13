Project promotes employment for women by reducing systemic barriers such as those related to transportation, access to childcare or measures for family-work-studies balance

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic is not a crisis like any other. Women have been hardest hit in terms of jobs lost, and they are also the ones who are doing more unpaid work, such as caring for children and the elderly. In addition, the majority of front-line workers in the fight against COVID–19 are women. This includes nurses, of course, but also orderlies and other workers in health, child care, food and social services.

The Government of Canada is committed to advancing gender equality and it recognizes the important role that creating more opportunities for women can play in empowering them in all aspects of Canadian life. By investing in projects that improve women's economic security, we are helping to ensure that women, their families and communities can prosper—and this means a stronger economy for all Canadians.

That's why today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced an investment of $249,066 for a project that increases women's economic security and prosperity in the Mauricie region.

La Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie will be able to use this funding to support an initiative that reduces systemic barriers to employment such as those related to transportation, access to childcare or measures for family-work-studies balance. Project partners from key employment sectors are being assisted to adapt practices. The initiative also applies a Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) to the advocacy platforms of at least one regional coalition so that it can better defend the rights of women in vulnerable situations, including newcomers and Indigenous women. In order to promote these changes, a regional intersectoral action plan is being developed and implemented.

This is one of more than 45 projects approved under the Women's Program in two calls for proposals entitled, Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women. This project is building on ongoing efforts to support women's economic empowerment and advance gender equality for all Canadians.

Quotes

"This project is so important because it is creating the best conditions for women to thrive in their careers – and their lives. By funding organizations like the Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie, that work to eliminate the barriers holding women back, we are ensuring that all Canadians – regardless of gender – have a real and fair chance at success. Our government knows that when we invest in women, we accelerate economic growth for everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The funding for this project empowers women in vulnerable situations in the Mauricie region and across the province to secure a place in the workforce and gain economic security. We all have a role to play in advancing gender equality. Assisting key sectors in adapting their practices to break down systemic barriers benefits women and all Canadians."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, P.C., M.P.

Quebec Lieutenant

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"We know that there are several barriers for women to access employment. That's why we are thankful for the federal government's financial support. This project is allowing us to put in place concrete measures, such as more inclusive and equal conditions of employment, to give women in the Mauricie region a better place in the labour market."

Joanne Blais, Director

Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing $15 million in additional funding to support women entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy.

is investing $15 million in additional funding to support women entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy. The Government of Canada is investing $207.5 million in organizations supporting those who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic—those experiencing homelessness and women fleeing gender-based violence.

is investing in organizations supporting those who are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic—those experiencing homelessness and women fleeing gender-based violence. McKinsey Global Institute estimates that by taking steps to advance equality for women—such as employing more women in technology and boosting women's participation in the workforce—Canada could add $150 billion to its economy by 2026.

to its economy by 2026. Women continue to be disproportionately affected by economic insecurity. When comparing median hourly wages of women and men aged 15 years and over working full-time in Canada in 2019, women earned just 88 cents for every dollar earned by men.[i] Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 73% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2019.[ii] Just over one-quarter (28%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2019.[iii]

in 2019, women earned just for every dollar earned by men.[i] Women of core working age (25-54 years) are also more likely to work on a part-time basis, making up 73% of all part-time workers in that age bracket in 2019.[ii] Just over one-quarter (28%) of women of core working age working part-time reported childcare responsibilities as their reason for working part-time in 2019.[iii] Economic security is composed of basic social security, defined by access to basic needs such as health, education and housing.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.

Calls for Proposals – Support for Women's Economic Security and Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women

On October 2, 2017, the Minister launched two calls for proposals. The first call for proposals, entitled Support for Women's Economic Security, invited organizations to apply for funding for projects to address the economic security of women and help advance gender equality in Canada. More than 30 projects received a total of $10 million in funding through this call for proposals.

This first call for proposals is divided into two themes. The first theme is Building Partnerships to Address Systemic Barriers, which provides funding to address major barriers that limit women's economic security. This theme includes, but is not limited to, the accessibility of childcare, the gender wage gap and pay inequity. The second theme, Increasing Private Sector Leadership and Investments in Women, encourages organizations to partner with the private sector to find innovative solutions that will help advance women's economic security.

The second call for proposals, entitled Addressing the Economic Security and Prosperity of Indigenous Women, invited organizations to foster collaboration between Indigenous women, Indigenous organizations, their communities, and the private sector to support the economic security and prosperity of Indigenous women across Canada. Fifteen projects across the country received nearly $5 million in funding through this call for proposals.

Mauricie Region's Project

Today's announcement profiles one project in the Mauricie region for federal funding through the Support for Women's Economic Security call for proposals:

Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie

Project title: Women's access to employment in Mauricie, a priority!

Funding amount: $249,066

This 36-month project aims to improve access to employment for women, including newcomers and Indigenous women, in the Mauricie region. Through project activities, various systemic barriers on the path to employment for women in vulnerable situations will be reduced.

The project fosters the development of a consultation on the issue of women's access to employment to better inform stakeholders, in particular elected municipal officials and project promoters, who will contribute to the implementation of the Mauricie region's development priorities adopted in 2017.

The Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie is working with partners in key employability sectors to assist them in adapting practices, and in applying a Gender-based Analysis Plus (GBA+) to the advocacy platforms of at least one regional coalition so that it can better defend the rights of women in vulnerable situations.

In order to promote these changes, a regional intersectoral action plan to improve women's access to employment is being developed and implemented.

Recognized as a multisectoral regional women's movement in the Mauricie region, the Table de concertation du mouvement des femmes de la Mauricie has been working to improve women's living conditions since 1982. The organization is made up of various groups, committees and individual members from different backgrounds such as health and social services, local and regional development and collective advocacy.

