SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE, QC, Aug. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, Quebec, announced an investment of up to $5.3 million on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, to BioFuelNet (BFN) Canada under the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, part of the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The objective of the Biomass Cluster is to help expand and invigorate Canada's bioeconomy through the development of biomass supply chains and cutting-edge technologies to produce biomass and value-added agricultural products.

BFN aims to strengthen the Canadian agricultural sector through increased biomass production, the development of cutting-edge conversion technologies, GHG emission reductions, and opportunities for carbon sequestration. To reach this goal, the Cluster has proposed research activities under three themes: Biomass Production, Biomass Feedstock Supply Chains, and Biomass Utilization. The research activities, include: growth of biomass crops on marginal lands, the development of microbial biostimulants, and various conversion technologies.

The Cluster consists of research activities that focus on the AgriScience Program priority areas: Climate Change & Environment, Economic Growth & Development, and Sector Resilience & Societal Changes. The outcomes are intended to help Canada reach its 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan and Net-Zero Emissions by 2050.

"Agriculture has the potential to not only feed the world, but to be a source for renewable bio-based materials, chemicals and energy. We are committed to making sure the sector has the tools it needs to reduce our carbon footprint, and continue to improve sustainability. By investing in our country's bioeconomy, the government is keeping the industry competitive, while supporting green initiatives."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"BioFuelNet Canada is a leader in supporting the transition to a green economy that addresses the challenge of climate change. The Biomass Cluster's research and development has strengthened the Canada's biomass industry at a time when our government is moving ahead with Clean Fuel Regulations aimed at cutting greenhouse-gas emissions in the transportation sector. An innovative and competitive biomass industry is key to ensuring the cost-efficient implementation of the CFR."

- Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis

"Through this upcoming 5-year cycle of support, BioFuelNet (BFN) Canada will allocate funds to top laboratories across the country and coordinate their efforts, all with a view to conducting research and associated knowledge and technology transfer to drive the growth of Canada's bioeconomy, through crop biomass management and utilization. This cluster will lead the way in maximizing the role of agriculture in controlling greenhouse gas emissions."

- Donald Smith, CEO, BioFuelNet (BFN) Canada

In 2015 the total amount of biomass provided to Canadian industrial bioproducts producers was about 22 million metric tonnes, with nearly 57 percent coming from the forestry sector and about 43 percent coming from the agricultural sector (Statistics Canada).

The majority of the agricultural biomass came from grain and oilseeds (92 percent) with the rest coming from food processing, slaughtering and rendering by-products (7 per cent) and field crop residues (1 per cent).

The revenue from Canadian industrial bioproducts in 2015 was estimated at $4.27 billion with 63 percent of this revenue from liquid biofuels and 37 percent from other bioproducts including bioenergy, organic chemicals, materials, and composites.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The Clusters Component, under the AgriScience Program, supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships, and address priority national themes and horizontal issues.

The Clusters Component, under the AgriScience Program, supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships, and address priority national themes and horizontal issues.



BioFuelNet Canada is a not-for-profit organization with a mandate to expand Canada's bioeconomy through the development and integration of a national research network.

