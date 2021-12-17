New app to safely support survivors of intimate partner violence and those at risk

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Intimate partner violence is a public health issue with serious and lasting impacts on the physical and mental health of survivors – especially women and children. In fact, 1 in 10 women in Canada reported being very or extremely concerned about the possibility of violence in the home, and 79% of police-reported intimate partner violence is against women. Violence of any kind is unacceptable, and the Government of Canada is taking action to help prevent family violence and support survivors.

Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada is providing over $100,000 to Western University to develop a free, evidence-based, mobile app that will provide information to safely support survivors of intimate partner violence and those at risk.

This app will facilitate access to local resources related to mental health and well-being, healthy relationships, finances and employment, and other issues that are of concern for many Canadians and Indigenous Peoples experiencing intimate partner violence. In addition, it will help to advance knowledge about what works to prevent and address intimate partner violence.

For more information on where to seek family violence resources and services in your area, please see the following link: Find family violence resources and services in your area.

Quotes

"Family violence and intimate partner violence are often hidden from public view, making it harder to prevent it or stop it. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated this risk because of the combination of increased stress to families and because services are more difficult to access. We congratulate Western University on creating this free mobile app which will facilitate safe access to local services for those experiencing family violence."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, C.P., M.P.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"The free mobile app developed by Western University will provide critical information and resources to victims of gender-based violence and those supporting them. Intimate partner violence is a serious issue that has long lasting impacts. Our government will continue working with experts and advocates to reduce barriers between survivors and community services. Together, we can build a safer Canada for women and gender diverse people."

The Honourable Marci Ien

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Given increased rates of gender-based violence during the COVID-19 pandemic, we're very excited to develop this made-in-Canada app to support women, and their children, in finding safety and improving their health and well-being. The app can be used by women themselves as they consider options, and together with service providers as an additional form of support."

Dr. Marilyn Ford-Gilboe

Western University, Project Lead

"Intimate-partner violence is unacceptable and we know there is more work that needs to be done. However, this app can help with ending the cycle of violence, while supporting those who are most at risk, including women and children. We are committed to supporting vulnerable Canadians. In that spirit, I would like to commend Western University and the project team for their dedication to help prevent the scourge of intimate partner violence."

Peter Fragiskatos

Member of Parliament for London North Centre. Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

Funding for this project is provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada as part of the Preventing and Addressing Family Violence: the Health Perspective investment.

as part of the investment. The MyPlan Canada App was developed by a team of Canadian researchers from the University of British Columbia , Western University , and the University of New Brunswick , in collaboration with American researchers at Johns Hopkins University , building on the model of the American MyPlan App.

, , and the , in collaboration with American researchers at , building on the model of the American MyPlan App. Western University will receive $101,929 to support the development of a Canadian platform for the app, hosted on a Canadian server, in addition to support and maintenance for three years.

