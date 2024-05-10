OTTAWA, ON, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced a federal investment of more than $219,000 to modus|zad, in support of PreP-Ex, a collaborative project between German and Canadian subject matter experts that aims to address the rising threat of anti-authority violent extremism.

PreP-Ex, which stands for 'Preparing Practitioners for the Rising Threat of Anti-Authority Extremism,' aims to provide an improved knowledge base for civilian and law enforcement practitioners working to counter radicalization to violence (CRV). Research will be conducted jointly by Germany's modus|zad (Modus – Zentrum für angewandte Deradikalisierungsforschung) and the Edmonton-based Organization for the Prevention of Violence (OPV), to examine and learn how anti-authority forms of ideologically motivated violent extremism take shape in the two countries, online and offline. The results of this research partnership will be used to develop resources to assist frontline practitioners, law enforcement, policymakers, researchers, and civil society to better understand current and emerging CRV needs related to anti-authority violent extremism.

This investment is made through Public Safety's Community Resilience Fund, which supports partnerships and innovation in countering radicalization to violence.

Quote(s)

"Anti-authority extremism knows no borders. Through this investment, we're enabling collaboration between Canadian and German researchers which will help keep communities in both of our countries safe."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Cross-national, collaborative research between German and Canadian partners will improve the knowledge base for our practitioners from both civil society and law enforcement, helping them to assess cases of anti-authority extremism more accurately and respond more effectively."

- Michèle Leaman, Project Lead Prep-Ex and Managing Director modus|zad

Quick Facts

Public Safety's Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence (Canada Centre) leads the Government of Canada's efforts to counter radicalization to violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations.

efforts to counter radicalization to violence, and works with all levels of government, not-for-profit organizations, communities, youth, frontline practitioners, academia, law enforcement, and international organizations. The Community Resilience Fund, led by Public Safety Canada's Canada Centre, provides financial support to organizations working to improve Canada's understanding and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism.

understanding and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism. modus|zad is a German think tank that was created to improve societal reactions to emerging developments of extremist groups and actors. The organization aims to help prevent the strengthening of extremist groups and the associated increase in ideologically motivated acts of violence. modus|zad works with academia, civil society, business, and other societal stakeholder groups to develop practical and theoretical innovations for extremism prevention and deradicalization.

OPV is a community- and expert-led non-government organization that brings together a diverse group of professionals with expertise in countering violent extremism, as well as other forms of violence and risk reduction. It connects community, academic and practitioner knowledge to prevent racialization to violence and challenge violent extremism through awareness, psycho-social interventions, and an evidence-driven approach to countering hate-motivated violence.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]