OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada holds a global leadership role in the responsible and sustainable production of critical minerals to feed supply chains, driving global environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and working effectively with allies through bilateral and multilateral engagements. Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy outlines the need for Canada to leverage international partnerships to advance global sustainable mining practices.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $5.4-million investment over four years for the International Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD) to support its ongoing role as the Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF). The IGF provides a wide range of services to its 81 member countries to support the advancement of their sustainable development goals through laws, policy making and regulations within the mining sector.

The IGF's work encompasses a range of outreach and promotional activities to enhance awareness, engagement and cooperation across the mining industry. These activities include conducting Mining Policy Framework (MPF) assessments with member countries to identify gaps and best practices and implement the MPF, and delivering specialized training sessions and technical assistance focused on critical minerals and responsible mining, with an emphasis of promoting gender diversity and inclusivity.

Canada's investment will serve as core funding to the operations of the IGF Secretariat, including the governance and technical capacity building delivered to the member countries of the IGF.

"Canada is a mining nation and, as such, is a world leader in the sustainable and responsible management of our mineral resources. As demand for critical minerals and the clean energy and technologies they enable increase, our high ESG standards and the expertise of our workforce will be critical advantages in the low-carbon economy of the future. And by partnering with our international allies to advocate for responsible mining practices around the world, we are ensuring that the materials we need to lower emissions and ensure a prosperous economy are sourced in a manner that protects our planet."

This funding comes from the $70 million allocated for the Global Partnerships Initiative (GPI) announced in December 2022 to advance Canada's global leadership on critical minerals under Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy.

Critical Minerals Strategy, which aims to support growing number of bilateral commitments and engagements in the critical minerals space. Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy is part of 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy – Canada.ca , which advances Canada's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

