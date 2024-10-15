Government of Canada announces funding to improve the sustainability and competitiveness of Canadian cereals

WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Cereal crops are a staple of Canada's agricultural sector. Last year, we exported 29.8 million tonnes of wheat, barley and oats, valued at $13.8 billion, and demand continues to grow.

To support the competitiveness and sustainability of Canadian cereals, today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $7.3 million in funding to Cereals Canada through the AgriMarketing Program and the AgriScience Program – Projects Component, two initiatives under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Cereals Canada is receiving up to $6,660,817 through the AgriMarketing Program to increase market access, improve customer support, and expand exports through initiatives like technical exchanges, market research, and knowledge sharing among stakeholders.

Through the AgriScience Program – Projects Component, Cereals Canada is also receiving up to $674,249. This funding will support research on how environmental conditions impact cereal crop quality during the growing season. It will also expand milling expertise, establish oat quality standards, and compare Canadian wheat with international competitors to strengthen Canada's place in the global market.

By sharing key insights on the performance, functionality, and marketability of Canadian cereals with customers, producers, and partners, these projects will drive market growth. At the same time, by investing in research to help farmers adapt to environmental challenges, they will further build on Canada's reputation as a reliable supplier of high-quality, sustainable cereal grains.

Quotes

"Our cereal farmers are a cornerstone of Canada's agricultural sector and work so hard to grow top quality grain. With this funding, we're not only helping them stay competitive, but also making sure that Canadian grains continue to meet our high standards here at home and around the world. This vitally important investment will support the growth, sustainability, and future of cereal farming in Canada."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This investment is about supporting our farmers and securing the future of Canadian cereals in a competitive global market. By backing research and market growth, we're ensuring that our grains remain world-class and that our agricultural sector continues to thrive in a sustainable way."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"We are grateful for the support from the Government of Canada for applied research and market access initiatives that will benefit Canadian wheat, durum, barley, and oat growers, and the value chain as a whole. This funding enables us to amplify our resources, maintain and grow markets, and foster industry relationships and advocacy, helping to ensure the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of Canada's cereals industry."

- Dean Dias, CEO, Cereals Canada

Quick facts

In the last five years, Canada exported wheat to almost 100 countries with some of the largest buyers being in the United States , Indonesia , China and Japan .

exported wheat to almost 100 countries with some of the largest buyers being in , , and . According to Statistics Canada, 2023 wheat exports were nearly $12 billion , and 2023 oat exports were $725 million .

, and 2023 oat exports were . Cereals Canada is a longstanding recipient of departmental funding, having most recently received over $3 million in funding through the AgriMaketing Program under the previous Canadian Agricultural Partnership framework.

is a longstanding recipient of departmental funding, having most recently received over in funding through the AgriMaketing Program under the previous Canadian Agricultural Partnership framework. Cereals Canada is a national, not-for-profit organization representing the cereal grains sector, focused on enhancing the competitiveness of Canadian cereals both domestically and internationally.

is a national, not-for-profit organization representing the cereal grains sector, focused on enhancing the competitiveness of Canadian cereals both domestically and internationally. The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. The AgriMarketing Program, under the Sustainable CAP, supports national agricultural sectors to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable CAP, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

Additional links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For Media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]