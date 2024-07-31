Government of Canada announces funding to help soybean farmers manage extreme weather

KINGSTON, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Soybeans are one of the largest field crops in Canada, generating $14 billion in annual economic output. Research and innovation in the soy industry are helping producers evolve by enhancing crop resilience and yield in response to more frequent extreme weather events and the need to reduce the environmental footprint of farms, while feeding a growing population.

To support soybean producers, today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $2,325,361 over four years to Performance Plants Inc. (PPI) through the AgriScience Program – Projects Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This funding will allow PPI to develop climate change-resistant, high-yielding soybean through selected genetic lines and will also enable field testing. The objective is to create soybean varieties that are more heat and drought tolerant, herbicide resistant, use water efficiently, and sequester carbon into the soil. PPI continues to further new soybean trait and genome development to ensure they have the best characteristics to withstand harsh climates.

Quotes

"Soybean farming is a cornerstone of agriculture here in Canada. This funding is vitally important to helping our hardworking farmers tackle extreme weather and keep growing the top-quality crops Canada is known for. Together, we're paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for our soybean growers."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Supporting innovation is key to our farmers' future. This funding will help Performance Plants Inc. develop soybean crops that can better handle climate change and produce high-quality yields. This investment demonstrates our commitment to sustainable farming and the success of our farmers."

- Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament, Kingston and the Islands

"Soybean is the third largest field crop in Canada, and the foundation to increase its growth acreage and productivity lays squarely on the genetic improvement of the seeds. We are grateful to have AAFC's further support through its AgriScience Program to complete the development of climate-resilient, high-yielding soybean with enhanced carbon sequestration. Successful introduction of Performance Plants' validated technologies to this crop will help to secure and grow this important Canadian industry amid increasingly challenging climate conditions."

- Dr. Yafan Huang, CEO, Performance Plant Inc.

Quick facts

The project supports the program priority areas of Economic Growth and Development, Climate Change and Environment, and Sector Resilience and Societal Challenges.

PPI received over $2 million in funding under the previous framework, the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

in funding under the previous framework, the Canadian Agricultural Partnership. Performance Plants Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company incorporated in 1995. The company has developed key technologies to achieve higher and more consistent crop yields through improved heat tolerance, drought tolerance and reduced water requirements.

The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The AgriScience Program – Projects Component is currently accepting applications.

Additional links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Contacts: For Media: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]