OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that the aging population in Canada has the best quality of life by addressing the challenges of aging and brain health issues, including dementia.

Today, as part of Brain Awareness Week and Brain Health Awareness Month the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety and Member of Parliament for Eglinton—Lawrence on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced a $30 million investment to continue supporting the implementation of Canada's National Dementia Strategy. This investment will be provided to the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI) to help accelerate innovation in aging and brain health so that older adults can age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being.

As of 2020, almost 474,000 people aged 65 and older have been diagnosed with dementia in Canada – of those, two thirds are women. As our population ages, the number of Canadians affected by dementia is expected to increase, and based on current trends, by 2030, the number of people living with dementia will nearly double.

Budget 2022 provided $30 million over three years to CABHI. With this additional funding, CABHI will continue to support promising innovations across the country that help to meet the needs of older adults, and people living with brain health issues, including dementia. Innovative solutions will cover a range of issues, including aging at home, cognitive health, care coordination, financial health and wellness, and support the development of programs to test solutions in real-world healthcare delivery organizations.

Quotes

"As we all age, protecting our safety while maintaining our well-being is crucial for a good quality of life. That is why we are partnering with CABHI, who works to support innovative projects and research across the country to improve health outcomes for people living with brain health issues, including dementia. These projects contribute to a better quality of life for older adults, their families, and caregivers."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"With this additional investment, CABHI will contribute to building a skilled workforce and system-level capacity in older adult care that mobilizes knowledge and innovation that nurture ideas from point-of-care staff, and leverages partnerships with industry and academic institutions. CABHI also supports students, researchers and entrepreneurs to test, validate and mobilize solutions in real-world healthcare delivery organizations, informed by valuable insights from people with lived experience."

The Honourable Marco Mendicino,

Minister of Public Safety of Canada

"The federal government's reinvestment in CABHI enables us to continue filling our unique and vital role in Canada's health, research, and innovation ecosystem. CABHI improves the lives of people at-risk-for and living with dementia, and their caregivers, by ensuring the best Canadian solutions get into the hands of people who need them as quickly as possible, while also advancing economic success of Canada's researchers and entrepreneurs and increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of seniors' care organizations. This support is critical for future development, validation, commercialization, and spread and scale of novel ageTech and other innovative programs across the country, and will help us grow essential partnerships nationally and internationally that turn ideas into impact and put older adults at the centre of innovation."

Dr. Allison Sekuler

President and Chief Scientist of the Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation

Quick Facts

Dementia is having a substantial and growing impact in Canada and around the world. It is estimated that the number of people living with dementia worldwide will increase from 57 to 83 million by the end of this decade, and to 152 million by 2050.





Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and contributes to a majority of dementia cases.





Canada's National Dementia Strategy, released in 2019, aims to prevent dementia, advance therapies and find a cure, and improve the quality of life of people living with dementia and their caregivers. The strategy relies on the collaborative efforts of many organizations and individuals across the country including federal, provincial, territorial, and local governments; advocacy groups; researchers; health care providers; and academics. The Government of Canada will continue to work collaboratively with these organizations and individuals on the implementation of the strategy.





From 2015-2021, the Government of Canada provided $44 million to Baycrest Health Sciences to support the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation. From 2016-2021, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) invested more than $212 million in dementia research.

Related Product

Associated Links

