Government of Canada announces funding to grow domestic market for chicken and turkey

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's chicken and turkey farmers deliver the highest quality products to Canadians. By supporting industry efforts to grow the domestic turkey and chicken markets, the Government of Canada is helping farmers to grow their businesses and ensure continued prosperity of Canada's agriculture sector.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Francis Drouin, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie Claude Bibeau, announced $3.5 million in funding under the Market Development Program for the Turkey Farmers of Canada and Chicken Farmers of Canada. Funding through this program will help increase domestic demand and consumption of Canadian turkey and chicken products through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada's reputation for high quality poultry products.

Turkey Farmers of Canada will receive up to $2.5 million to expand Canadian consumer awareness of the benefits of turkey meat as a primary and alternative protein.

Chicken Farmers of Canada will receive up to $1 million to promote to Canadians the excellence of Canadian chicken and the commitment of the farmers who raise them to providing safe, high quality chicken.

Funding under the Market Development Program will play a critical role in boosting the competitiveness of the poultry industry, while highlighting the commitment of our farmers to providing the best product for Canadian families. These investments will help ensure continued growth and prosperity for our poultry farmers, who help keep Canada's rural communities strong and vibrant.

The Government of Canada is committed to providing full and fair compensation to supply-managed sectors for market access concessions made under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Growth for this industry will lead to increased sales and drive economic growth to ensure a resilient agriculture sector.

Quotes

"Following the signing of international agreements, our government committed to providing full and fair compensation to Canada's supply-managed sectors, and we are delivering on that commitment. These investments enable poultry producers to promote the high quality of their products across Canada and to expand their markets."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canadians can be proud of our Turkey and Chicken producers. Funding announced today will provide Canadians with the opportunity to learn more about the steps poultry farmers are taking to provide safe, nutritious food across the country."

- Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are pleased with this announcement of the Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken. The program will go a long way to support the turkey sector's work in reaching consumers, and in promoting the wholesome and high-quality turkey raised by Canadian farmers."

- Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada

"The Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken will greatly assist in our sector's continued promotion of the safe, high-quality chicken that farmers raise with care for Canadians. This program will enhance consumer engagement and continue to showcase Canadian-made products to Canadians

- Tim Klompmaker, Chair, Chicken Farmers of Canada

Quick Facts

Over ten years, the Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken will provide a total of $19.2 million for the Turkey Farmers of Canada and $25 million for the Chicken Farmers of Canada , totalling more than $44 million in support to improve the sectors' market position.

and Chicken will provide a total of for the Turkey Farmers of and for the Chicken Farmers of , totalling more than in support to improve the sectors' market position. The program and funding allocations are based on feedback from industry and stakeholder consultations.

The Government of Canada has committed more than $3 billion to compensate supply-managed sectors impacted by CETA and CPTPP. This includes:

has committed more than to compensate supply-managed sectors impacted by CETA and CPTPP. This includes: $1.75 billion through the Dairy Direct Payment Program;

through the Dairy Direct Payment Program;

$647 million through the Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program;

through the Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program;

$292.5 million through the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund;

through the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund;

$250 million through the Dairy Farm Investment Program;

through the Dairy Farm Investment Program;

$100 million through the Dairy Processing Investment Fund; and,

through the Dairy Processing Investment Fund; and,

$44 million through the Market Development Program for Turkey and Chicken.

through the Market Development Program for and Chicken. Work is underway with supply-managed sectors to determine full and fair compensation for the impacts of the Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement within the year.

Additional Links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]