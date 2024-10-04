Government of Canada announces funding to advance sustainable farming practices in the organic sector

PORT WILLIAMS, NS, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in organic farming research is essential for advancing sustainable practices, addressing the sector's unique challenges, and supporting the continued growth and competitiveness of Canadian organic products.

Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honorable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced up to $6,828,349 over 5 years to the Organic Federation of Canada (OFC) through the AgriScience Program – Clusters Component, an initiative under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

This funding will allow the OFC to partner on research into the environmental benefits of sustainable farming practices and address challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, soil health and water quality. The OFC will develop solutions to production challenges such as organic crop adaptability and pest management. These efforts will improve the performance of organic production systems, support economic growth and development, and improve sustainability in the sector.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting research and innovation in the organic sector to ensure that Canadian organic producers continue to lead in environmental stewardship, while securing a strong economic future.

"This investment will help our organic farmers manage environmental challenges and fine-tune their practices so they can keep delivering top-quality food, sustainably. It's support like this that allows our organic sector to lead the way and reach even more customers here in Canada and around the world."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"With the funding announced today, the Organic Federation of Canada will be able to help advance research and address key challenges in organic farming. Canadian organic farmers, including those here in Nova Scotia, will have the support they need to keep producing high-quality, sustainable food, strengthening our organic sector and benefiting all Canadians."

- Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, Nova Scotia

"The science that supports organic agriculture seeks innovative, ecologically sound solutions to production challenges that can serve all forms of agriculture. Maintaining biodiversity and soil health, reducing GHGs, using integrated approaches to pest management, and delivering economic benefits are all factors that guide the 14 research activities in field crops, horticulture and livestock production that will be carried out as part of the Organic Science Cluster 4. The Organic Federation of Canada, in collaboration with the Organic Agriculture Centre of Canada, would like to thank AAFC, and the funding partners and organic farms for their generous contributions and direct participation in the research being carried out by nearly 50 researchers from 10 Canadian universities and 13 research centers. A national knowledge transfer campaign will inform the agricultural industry on the benefits of our national research project."

- Jim Robbins, President of the Organic Federation of Canada

In 2022, the Canadian organic sector grew to $9.3 billion (including products that are not eligible for certification under the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's Canada Organic Regime, such as pet food and textiles).

(including products that are not eligible for certification under the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's Canada Organic Regime, such as pet food and textiles). In 2022, Canada exported $555 million in organic products, making it the 5 th largest organic market globally.

exported in organic products, making it the 5 largest organic market globally. The OFC is a longstanding recipient of AAFC funding, having most recently received over $7 million in funding through the AgriScience Program under the previous Canadian Agricultural Partnership framework.

in funding through the AgriScience Program under the previous Canadian Agricultural Partnership framework. The OFC is a national, not-for-profit organization responsible for the maintenance and interpretation of the Canadian Organic Standards and the administration of scientific research in organic agriculture in Canada .

. Since 2008, the OFC has worked closely with the Organic Agriculture Centre of Canada (OACC), located at Dalhousie University's Agriculture Campus, to address the research needs and priorities of Canada's organic producers and processors.

(OACC), located at Agriculture Campus, to address the research needs and priorities of organic producers and processors. The OACC facilitates and leads research and education that supports organic producers, consumers and other organic stakeholders to foster sustainable communities.

The Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) is a $3.5-billion , 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector.

, 5-year agreement (2023 to 2028), between the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. The AgriScience Program, under the Sustainable CAP, aims to accelerate innovation by providing funding and support for pre-commercial science activities and research that benefits the agriculture and agri-food sector, and Canadians.

The AgriScience Program - Clusters Component supports projects intended to mobilize industry, government and academia through partnerships, and address priority national themes and horizontal issues.

