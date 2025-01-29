Government of Canada announces funding support to Albertans impacted by the 2024 wildfires

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Albertans impacted by the destructive 2024 wildfires as they recover and rebuild.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was at the Canadian Red Cross' annual Ready Conference to announce $12.6 million in matching funds from the Government of Canada to the Canadian Red Cross's 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal. The funds announced today have contributed to a total of $40.4 million in support of people impacted by the wildfires in Jasper.

On July 28, 2024, the Government of Canada and Government of Alberta announced a donation-matching initiative with the Canadian Red Cross to support wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts in Alberta, including in Jasper. Both the federal and provincial governments matched all donations to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal for 30 days, retroactive to when it first opened on July 25, 2024. Every $1 donated became $3 to support the families and individuals most impacted by the wildfires.

The Canadian Red Cross' 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal has supported:

Emergency relief for individuals and families including financial assistance, accommodations support, emergency supplies and service referrals;

Recovery assistance for individuals and families with unmet needs, supporting their return to community, support to navigate insurance and community resources, providing referrals to access mental health services, and providing guidance to guide people as they take steps toward their recovery journey;

Small businesses and not-for-profits with unexpected costs which may include the costs of restarting operations, such as inventory storage and clean-up;

Community groups to meet increased service demands, address social and psychosocial needs, and enhance community resilience, ultimately supporting long-term recovery; and

Disaster risk reduction and resilience to help communities to reduce vulnerabilities, adapt to evolving risks, and build resilience against future disasters.

The Government of Canada is committed to doing everything it can to support all those affected by the 2024 Alberta wildfires, and is committed to supporting Canadians whose lives are impacted when disasters strike, helping communities recover, and, ultimately, increasing our resiliency.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Albertans and Jasper residents and will be there for them every step of the way. The 2024 wildfires have had a profound impact on the residents of Jasper and surrounding communities. This announcement means additional support to help those affected. It is more than financial aid- it's about ensuring families, communities and businesses have the resources and the support they need as they recover and rebuild stronger and more resilient."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Alberta has worked tirelessly with the Canadian Red Cross to help Jasper and Jasperites recover from last year's wildfire. Initiatives we have collaborated on such as the small business supports program has already provided support to over 270 Jasper businesses by using more than $12 million in matching funds from the Government of Alberta. We continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Jasper as they, and their municipality, recover."

- The Honourable Ric McIver, Alberta Minister of Municipal Affairs

" The Canadian Red Cross welcomes today's announcement and is grateful to the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta for matching funds to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal. As people in Jasper continue on their recovery journey, the Red Cross is committed to providing support to those impacted by the wildfires. in the months and years to come. We will continue to work with our government and community partners as we look ahead to building resilience in the community."

- Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

Quick Facts

Beginning on July 22 , thousands of people were forced to evacuate the Town of Jasper , as the Jasper National Park experienced its worst wildfire in history. Thanks in part to the town preparations for the risk of wildfire, no one was hurt and part of the town was saved.

, thousands of people were forced to evacuate the , as the experienced its worst wildfire in history. Thanks in part to the town preparations for the risk of wildfire, no one was hurt and part of the town was saved. On July 25, 2024 , the Government of Canada approved a request for federal assistance from Alberta to provide firefighting resources, strategic airlift capacity, as well as resources and logistics support from the Canadian Armed Forces to help keep people in Jasper and across the province safe from harm and protect their communities from wildfires.

, the Government of approved a request for federal assistance from Alberta to provide firefighting resources, strategic airlift capacity, as well as resources and logistics support from the Canadian Armed Forces to help keep people in and across the province safe from harm and protect their communities from wildfires. In the immediate aftermath of the fire, the Government of Canada stepped up to ensure all those impacted could receive essential services and benefits. This included: Providing enhanced Service Canada delivery, outreach to evacuees, and deployment of Service Canada employees to evacuation centres to assist clients in submitting applications for benefits, such as Employment Insurance. Replacing citizenship, immigration, or travel documents that were lost, damaged, or destroyed; extending or restoring people's temporary resident status; transitioning employer-specific work permits to open work permits, as needed.

stepped up to ensure all those impacted could receive essential services and benefits. This included: On October 3, 2024 , Bill C-76, An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act , received Royal Assent. The amendments made to the Act aim to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper , to support long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts.

, Bill C-76, , received Royal Assent. The amendments made to the Act aim to enable the transfer of land use planning and development authorities from Parks Canada to the Municipality of , to support long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. Through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA), the federal government covers up to 90 per cent of certain eligible provincial response and recovery expenses following a disaster, including: Evacuation, transportation, emergency food, shelter, and clothing. Repairs to public buildings and related equipment, roads, and bridges. Restoration or replacement of individuals' uninsurable dwellings (principal residences only), personal furnishings, appliances, and clothing. Restoration of small businesses and farmsteads, including uninsurable buildings and equipment.



