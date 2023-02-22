HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - In Canada, we all deserve to live in a society that is diverse and inclusive. For Black Canadians, it is important to acknowledge that they have faced—and continue to face—discrimination, inequalities and systemic barriers, which prevent them from fully participating in society. Through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government of Canada is taking meaningful steps to address the significant and unique challenges Black communities face in Canada by investing in Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving organizations, initiatives and community spaces.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Darrell Samson, on behalf of Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced funding of approximately $2.2 million under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative provided to refurbish the former Nova Scotia Home for Coloured Children (or the Old Home), which is owned by Akoma Holdings Inc.

On October 23, 2022, the Old Home celebrated 101 years since opening its doors in 1921 by renaming the centre to Kinney Place and announcing the completed renovation and refurbishment. The Old Home has now been transformed into a community centre that provides services to the African Nova Scotian communities and will serve as an incubator for Black businesses.

The completed transformation of the Old Home will also serve as a memorial to acknowledge the tragic history and systemic racism experienced by its former residents and to commemorate its complicated history. Investing in Black communities and tackling systemic anti-Black racism head on are important parts of building an inclusive and resilient country that leaves no one behind.

"Under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the federal government is proud to be supporting hundreds of Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving organizations across Canada. Projects like Kinney Place show us the direct impact that capital funding has in building an organization's capacity and improving the long-term social and economic well-being of the Black communities they serve. The refurbishments completed on Kinney Place will not only preserve an important part of Nova Scotian history—they will also contribute to a better future by building a space for Black businesses and other Black-led initiatives to grow. By working together, we are able to foster healing and bring about necessary changes to address racism and discrimination so that future generations of African Nova Scotians are able to live in a community that is more inclusive and equitable."

– Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Darrell Samson

"This is another great day for our community. The opening of Kinney Place recognizes the historical contribution this building has to this province and country. At Akoma, we are happy that Kinney Place will be an incubator for Black businesses and an intergenerational hub for the community. We value the part that we are able to play to enhance services to the African Nova Scotian community and general society. I want to thank the board and staff who have worked hard to make the refurbishment happen, and our funders, especially the Government of Canada, for believing in the vision."

– President of the Board of Directors, Akoma, Kathleen Mitchell

In January 2018 , the Prime Minister announced that Canada officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. In recognition of the International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. Projects funded by the Initiative are expected to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving organizations.

, the Prime Minister announced that officially recognized the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent. In recognition of the International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of created the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. Projects funded by the Initiative are expected to enhance the capacity and effectiveness of Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving organizations. Since 2019, over $175 million has been dedicated to the Initiative to help organizations work better for Black Canadians. The Initiative's funding will support more than 1,300 projects to improve Black-led organizations' workplaces and community spaces. In addition, working in collaboration with four Black-led national funder organizations—Groupe 3737, Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative and Africa Centre—more than $50 million has been provided for 939 projects for Black-led community-based organizations serving Black communities in Canada .

has been dedicated to the Initiative to help organizations work better for Black Canadians. The Initiative's funding will support more than 1,300 projects to improve Black-led organizations' workplaces and community spaces. In addition, working in collaboration with four Black-led national funder organizations—Groupe 3737, Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative and Africa Centre—more than has been provided for 939 projects for Black-led community-based organizations serving Black communities in . As part of the Initiative, the Government is also supporting the establishment of a national institute to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians from a Black-led perspective.

Through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government of Canada provided $1.5 million in 2020–21 to refurbish the former Nova Scotia Home for Coloured Children, now renamed Kinney Place . Additional funding of $717,404 has been approved to complete the refurbishment of the centre, bringing the total funding contribution to over $2.2 million .

