MONTREAL, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Equality is achieved when organizations come together to strengthen collaboration, increase access to information, and implement change that benefits everyone.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $40,000 to support Project 10 in building and strengthening its internal capacity and networks to advance gender equality. Project 10 will also enhance collaboration between organizations, improve access to information and knowledge sources, and implement new recruitment strategies.

Through this initiative, Project 10 will support 2SLGBTQI+ communities to address issues related to sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. When every individual is able to live a life where they can be their true authentic self, all Canadians benefit.

"After meeting and speaking with members of Project 10 this Pride season, I saw how its ongoing advocacy and programming have made intersectional 2SLGBTQI+ Montrealers feel supported and seen. Most importantly, it gives members of the community a space to be themselves and truly shine. I'm proud to be supporting its incredible work through this funding, and I know it will continue paving the way forward to create a more inclusive and progressive society."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"I am pleased that the funding provided to Project 10 through Women and Gender Equality Canada will enable 2SLGBTQI+ youth to access important resources and opportunities for their growth. The federal government is a proud ally of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and Project 10's work is invaluable to the development and continued wellbeing of youth from these communities. The positive impacts of its efforts will benefit all of Canadian society."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

"Being able to develop the community's collective ability to distribute gender-affirming materials will make a meaningful impact for 2SLGBTQIA+ youth, and we are tremendously excited to have the support of Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE). This work, in company with our efforts to bolster our understanding of the human resource challenges facing community organizations, particularly with respect to recruitment and retention strategies, will lead to healthier 2SLGBTQIA+ community organizations and, subsequently, more impactful 2SLGBTQIA+ community work."

Mitchell Rae, Executive Director of Project 10

WAGE has previously funded Project 10 for its project to strengthen organizational governance. This project received $100,000 in funding and had a duration of November 16, 2020 to March 31, 2022 .





in funding and had a duration of to . On May 17, 2022 , WAGE launched a call for proposals that addressed key challenges in order to advance equity for 2SLGBTQI+ communities.





, WAGE launched a call for proposals that addressed key challenges in order to advance equity for 2SLGBTQI+ communities. Since 2019, $20.2 million in funding has been delivered for over 70 projects under the Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program. Funding information for the program can be found here.





in funding has been delivered for over 70 projects under the Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SSOGIE) Program. Funding information for the program can be found here. Budget 2021 committed $14 million for a dedicated 2SLGBTQI+ secretariat and $11 million for gender-based violence research. The establishment of the secretariat will allow for the provision of strong evidence, knowledge mobilization, enhanced coordination and collaboration within and across jurisdictions, strengthened engagement with stakeholders, and shared accountability approaches. Community-based research will be undertaken collaboratively with community organizations representing those most at risk of gender-based violence, including Black and racialized women, Indigenous women, women with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ women.





for a dedicated 2SLGBTQI+ secretariat and for gender-based violence research. The establishment of the secretariat will allow for the provision of strong evidence, knowledge mobilization, enhanced coordination and collaboration within and across jurisdictions, strengthened engagement with stakeholders, and shared accountability approaches. Community-based research will be undertaken collaboratively with community organizations representing those most at risk of gender-based violence, including Black and racialized women, Indigenous women, women with disabilities, and 2SLGBTQI+ women. In recent years, changes have been made to programming in order to enhance support for organizations. These changes include restoring the eligibility of advocacy activities; supporting longer-term, higher-value funding opportunities; and providing capacity funding to both women's organizations and 2SLGBTQI+ organizations.

