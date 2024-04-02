OTTAWA, ON, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Psychologically traumatic events like the 2020 mass casualty event in Nova Scotia can have both immediate and lasting consequences for the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities. To support those affected on their paths to healing, the Government of Canada is investing in community-based solutions to help increase mental health, grief and bereavement services in Nova Scotia, as recommended by the Mass Casualty Commission.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced $700,000 in funding for Maggie's Place: A Resource Centre for Families Association, a community-based organization that has supported families with young children in Nova Scotia's Cumberland and Colchester Counties for the last thirty years. This funding will help support the delivery of family-centred health promotion programs that address the unique needs of individuals and communities. These programs will include parent support groups, educational workshops and perinatal mental health programs.

The funding for Maggie's Place is part of the $18-million joint investment announced last spring by the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia following recommendations in the final report of the Mass Casualty Commission. The Mass Casualty Commission is an independent public inquiry created to examine the 2020 mass casualty in Nova Scotia and make meaningful recommendations to help keep communities safer. Through this investment, the Government of Canada is also working with the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness and various community partners to support the healing, recovery and resilience of the affected communities.

Quotes

"The ongoing mental health impacts following the devastating loss of life in Nova Scotia in 2020 cannot be understated. Community-led programs that offer support for grief and bereavement, such as those offered by Maggie's Place, are so important as communities continue to navigate the complexities of grief. These services help foster collective resilience, and represent a step forward in our joint commitment with Nova Scotia to address the recommendations outlined in the Mass Casualty Commission's final report."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"Community-based organizations play an important role in supporting the health and wellbeing of Nova Scotians across the province. This funding will help support the work we're doing to advance recommendation C.13 in the MCC final report."

The Honourable Brian Comer

Nova Scotia Minister of Addictions and Mental Health

"Maggie's Place Family Resource Centre is supporting families in the affected communities as they navigate the challenging journey of grief and loss and provide a compassionate and understanding environment where families can find solace, share experiences, and access resources tailored to their unique needs. By taking a central role in addressing grief and loss, our programs contribute significantly to the overall well-being and healing of our community members."

Sarah MacMaster

Executive Director, Maggie's Place Family Resource Centre (Cumberland)

Quick Facts

The Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) was established in October 2020 as an independent public inquiry with the mandate to examine the April 2020 mass casualty in Portapique, Nova Scotia , and to provide meaningful recommendations to help keep communities safer.

as an independent public inquiry with the mandate to examine the mass casualty in , and to provide meaningful recommendations to help keep communities safer. On March 30, 2023 , the MCC released its final report, Turning the Tide Together, which included 130 recommendations addressing policing and firearms, community safety and resilience, gender-based and family violence, and mental health.

, the MCC released its final report, Turning the Tide Together, which included 130 recommendations addressing policing and firearms, community safety and resilience, gender-based and family violence, and mental health. The federal and provincial governments are working together to address recommendation C.13 in the Mass Casualty Commission's final report, which called for mental health, grief, and bereavement supports in Colchester , Cumberland and Hants counties.

, and Hants counties. Community-based projects focused on mental health promotion have the potential to improve health outcomes over the life course.

Anyone in Canada can visit Canada.ca/mental-health to access mental health and substance use supports and services, available both where they live and virtually.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Yuval Daniel, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health; Public Inquiries, 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709; Media Relations: Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]