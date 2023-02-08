OTTAWA, ON, UNCEDED TRADITIONAL TERRITORY OF THE ALGONQUIN ANISHINAABEG NATION, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The recent murders of Indigenous women in Winnipeg, Manitoba, are horrific, devastating, and exemplify the violence that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people continue to experience in Canada. Each of the lives lost were cherished and a loved member of their families and communities.

To support the efforts underway in Winnipeg by the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) and the families of these victims, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced $500,000 in funding for the AMC to support a feasibility study of searching the Prairie Green Landfill. The funding will support the AMC in collaborating with families and survivors; a variety of experts; Indigenous governments, partners, communities and grassroots organizations; as well as with federal, provincial and municipal governments; and other entities, such as the Winnipeg Police Service and the RCMP, to complete this feasibility study.

The Government of Canada is also working with Indigenous leaders and organizations, provincial and municipal governments, and policing partners to offer necessary support and healing services to families and communities during this difficult time.

"The Landfill Search Feasibility Study Committee appreciates the public and financial support of Minister Marc Miller, Crown–Indigenous Relations. This funding will provide much needed resources to conduct a proper feasibility study for Prairie Green Landfill. We anticipate that the work ahead will be emotionally and spiritually demanding for all involved, and as we continue to move forward at an expedient pace, we remind all those affected by this tragedy to ensure they are accessing the supports available."

Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs

"I have heard first-hand the grief and pain of many families who have lost loved ones. This crisis has been ongoing for too long and affects too many families and communities. Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people deserve to feel safe and be safe, wherever they are. We thank the AMC and the families for working with us through this emotionally and spiritually difficult time. Through concrete actions and measures of accountability, we will put an end to this crisis."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"The brutal murders of Indigenous women in Winnipeg and across Canada are horrific, and are the reality and the fear that Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people live with on a daily basis. This national tragedy and crisis must come to an end and more action that achieves results is needed from all orders of government in addressing violence against Indigenous women and girls in our city and across Canada. With this funding to AMC, the families and friends of the women who faced horrific violence and murder are one step closer to receiving closure."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor

The feasibility study is funded by Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada. Funding will be provided to the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in the 2022–23 fiscal year.

The Federal Pathway is Canada's contribution to the broader 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

contribution to the broader developed in partnership with provincial and territorial governments, Indigenous Peoples, survivors, families, and Indigenous women's organizations in response to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. The Government of Canada has committed approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. To date, investments of over $250 million have been made to 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including almost 138 organizations that serve Indigenous Peoples. In addition, as part of this funding, a total of $10 million has been provided to 61 shelters and other gender-based violence organizations in Manitoba , which has provided a safe place and access to supports to nearly 65,000 individuals living in Manitoba .

has committed approximately in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence. To date, investments of over have been made to 1,400 women's shelters, sexual assault centres, and other organizations, including almost 138 organizations that serve Indigenous Peoples. In addition, as part of this funding, a total of has been provided to 61 shelters and other gender-based violence organizations in , which has provided a safe place and access to supports to nearly 65,000 individuals living in . Since 2015, Women and Gender Equality Canada has provided over $16 million to organizations in Manitoba that aim to prevent and address gender-based violence, with nearly $13 million going to organizations headquartered in Winnipeg , such as Eagle Vision, West Central Women's Resource Centre, and Ending Violence Against Manitoba Inc.

to organizations in that aim to prevent and address gender-based violence, with nearly going to organizations headquartered in , such as Eagle Vision, West Central Women's Resource Centre, and Ending Violence Against Manitoba Inc. On October 17, 2022 , the Government of Canada announced over $6.9 million in immediate and ongoing funding to support Ka Ni Kanichihk and Velma's House, as well as $1.53 million for Indigenous women's organizations in Manitoba .

