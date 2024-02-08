OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada values its close working relationship with the Government of Quebec, a bilateral relationship that has allowed us to mutually support Quebecers over many immigration-related objectives.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that the Government of Canada will be providing funding to Quebec for fiscal year 2023–2024 as part of its annual grant to the Government of Quebec under the Canada–Quebec Accord relating to Immigration. This grant covers costs for settlement services and the linguistic, cultural and economic integration of newcomers.

The funding reflects the commitment to maintaining a fair and equitable partnership between the federal government and the Government of Quebec. For fiscal year 2023–2024, Quebec can expect to receive a total of $775.1 million, which includes an indexation payment of $48.3 million.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has allocated $4.4 billion to Quebec under the Accord. Including fiscal year 2023–2024, Quebec will have been allocated a total of $5.2 billion.

"Our relationship with Quebec is based on a valued collaboration that, over time, has allowed us to establish an efficient joint management of the immigration system and to work together to protect the demographic weight of Quebec within Canada. We agree that newcomers need adequate services to integrate into Quebec and to contribute to the development of our country. We will continue this collaboration in the spirit of the Canada–Quebec Accord, and remain committed to fulfilling our responsibilities."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

The Canada–Quebec Accord came into force in 1991. The objectives of the Accord are to preserve Quebec's demographic weight within Canada and support the integration of immigrants in the province, while respecting its distinct identity.

demographic weight within and support the integration of immigrants in the province, while respecting its distinct identity. Under the Canada–Quebec Accord, the Government of Quebec indicates the immigration levels the province plans to achieve, which the Government of Canada takes into account in the overall immigration levels plan.

indicates the immigration levels the province plans to achieve, which the Government of takes into account in the overall immigration levels plan. Quebec is the only province that receives an annual grant (compensation) from the federal government. In all other provinces and territories, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada provides annual settlement funding directly to settlement service providers in their respective jurisdictions through a contributions program.

