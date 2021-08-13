Government of Canada announces first projects to be funded under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - While the Government of Canada continues to protect and support Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is meeting its ambitious climate objectives, supporting economic growth and job creation, and building more inclusive and resilient communities where all Canadians have opportunities to thrive.

Today, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announced the first recipients of the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. This program supports green and inclusive community buildings across Canada through retrofits, repairs, upgrades, and new builds by supporting projects that will reduce energy waste and emissions, enhance climate resiliency, and contribute to more accessible and inclusive community spaces.

Among the projects approved is the upgrading and retrofitting of the Beothic Arena in the Town of New-Wes-Valley, Newfoundland and Labrador. This project involves a large retrofit to the recreational facility which will include a major roof repair and operations systems upgrades to improve overall energy efficiency, reduce GHG emissions and enhance the climate resilience of the building.

Four other projects will also receive funding under the new program. In Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, the Cape Breton Miners Museum will be upgraded with the installation of solar panels and improved LED fixtures in the lobby, "Men of the Deeps" Theatre, Lamphouse and pre-tour area.

Sandy Lake First Nation will see retrofits to its arena, as well as roof and ceiling repairs, improved insulation and ventilation upgrades. Two projects in Alberta, the Magnolia Community Centre in Parkland County and the Elders Lodge in Alexander First Nation will benefit from retrofits and upgrades that will lead to significant energy savings and improved accessibility.

As part of the Strengthened Climate Plan, GICB will deliver $1.5 billion in funding over the next five years to projects that improve the places where Canadians gather, access services, and connect with others in the community, while saving energy, cutting pollution, and creating thousands of good jobs.

Through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, we continue to work together for Canadians to achieve triple benefits: grow our economy and create jobs, tackle climate change and build a more resilient and inclusive country for all.

Quotes

"Community buildings are at the heart of places where Canadians want to live, work and raise their families. Through the new Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program we're investing almost $5.6 million to retrofit and upgrade buildings to improve energy efficiency in New-Wes-Valley, Newfoundland, Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Sandy Lake First Nation, Ontario, and Magnolia and the Alexander First Nation in Alberta. Canada's infrastructure plan is creating good jobs, tackling climate change, and building cleaner, more inclusive communities across the country."

— The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Miners Museum is fundamental in educating tourists, and even local community members, on the history of Cape Breton's Coal Mining industry, and the sacrifices made by resilient men and women who went to work in the mines every day. As tourism, and arts and culture sectors have been some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, I'm so happy to see this culture space receive close to $630,000 from the federal government to support their infrastructure improvements, making the museum energy-efficient, more inclusive, accessible and welcoming for all its visitors."

— Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso

"For the Town of New-Wes-Valley, the Beothic Arena, a recreational and ice hockey facility, is an important focal point of winter recreation activities for residents of the community and surrounding areas. The investment through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to improve ventilation for the arena and repair its roof will ensure the arena and its ice surface meets the needs of the community for years to come."

— Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista—Burin—Trinity

Quick facts

Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy, including $1.5 billion over five years for green and inclusive community buildings.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy, including over five years for green and inclusive community buildings. The GICB program was announced in April 2021 . Funding recipients include Indigenous and local governments, provincial and territorial governments, and not-for-profit organizations. At least 10 per cent of this funding will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

. Funding recipients include Indigenous and local governments, provincial and territorial governments, and not-for-profit organizations. At least 10 per cent of this funding will be allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres. The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program complements the Canada Infrastructure Bank's $10-billion Growth Plan, which includes $2 billion for large-scale energy-efficient building retrofits.

Growth Plan, which includes for large-scale energy-efficient building retrofits. Information about the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program may be found on the Infrastructure Canada website. Interested governments, not-for-profit and Indigenous governments, governing bodies and organizations are invited to apply.

Backgrounder

Government of Canada announces first projects to be funded under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program

Federal funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program will support five projects, including recreation, community, and cultural facility improvements across Canada.

The Government of Canada is investing over $5.6 million towards these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. Applicants are contributing a combined total of over $824,000 towards their respective projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal

Funding Applicant

Funding Elders Lodge Deep Energy retrofit Alexander First Nation Rivière Qui Barre, AB Facility upgrades with an emphasis on energy efficiency and accessibility including: HVAC system upgrades, infrastructure repair and increased accessibility to the facility. These improvements will greatly benefit and improve the living standards of the in-house elders as well as various high-needs communities in the First Nation. $480,019 $0 Magnolia Community Club Magnolia Community Club, AB New spaces for accessible washrooms as well as better insulation, solar panels and improved lighting will ensure the facility meets current building and fire code standards, improves overall access, and integrates new technologies to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. $270,753 $99,121 Beothic Arena Retrofit and Upgrades Project New-Wes-Valley, NL A major roof repair and upgrades to the building's operations systems will improve overall energy efficiency, reduce GHG emissions and enhance the climate resilience of the building, providing residents a safe and comfortable facility for exercise and socialization. $1,448,088 $362,022 Interpretive Renewal Project Phase II Cape Breton Miners Foundation, NS An upgrade and retrofit to the Cape Breton Miners Museum including the installation of solar panels, and improved LED fixtures in the lobby, "Men of the Deeps" Theatre, Lamphouse and pre-tour area. Upgrades will also enable those who have physical challenges and mobility issues to enter the museum's underground exhibits. $629,796 $170,203 Sandy Lake Arena Retrofit Sandy Lake First Nation, ON Upgrades including roof and ceiling repair, wall and ceiling insulation, and replacement of the ice plant mechanical system, ventilation, and adding ramps and accessible washrooms will increase the community arena's energy efficiency and accessibility. $2,799,850 $193,568

Associated links

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

