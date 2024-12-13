Government of Canada announces financial support for the establishment of a Cyber Attribution Data Centre at the University of New Brunswick

FREDERICTON, NB, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced that Public Safety Canada will fund the establishment of a Cyber Attribution Data Centre (CADC) at the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity (CIC) at the University of New Brunswick (UNB). The government is committing to fund this project up to a total of $10 million over five years.

With the ultimate goal of identifying malicious cyber actors, the CADC will gather data from a variety of sources and use the latest cyber attribution intelligence analytics. The CADC will also train and equip the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) cyber security specialists.

The CIC is a comprehensive multidisciplinary training, research and development, and entrepreneurial unit that draws on the expertise of researchers in the social sciences, business, computer science, engineering, law and science. Based at UNB in Fredericton, New Brunswick, the CIC brings together researchers and practitioners from across the academic spectrum to share innovative ideas, create disruptive technology and conduct groundbreaking research into the most pressing cyber security challenges of our time.

"Over the last decade, New Brunswick has carved out a place for itself as a leader in cybersecurity, and that's due in no small part to the work happening at the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity. Through its innovative and collaborative approach, UNB's Cyber Attribution Data Centre will make Canada more resilient against cybercrime, and spur the development of skills and innovation required to defend critical government and private sector systems from evolving cyber threats."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"New Brunswick is leading the way in cybersecurity. With smart investments, your federal government is building up Canada's capacity with stronger tools and better training to keep people and businesses safe from online threats and scams."

- The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Today marks a pivotal moment in Canada's leadership in cybersecurity and data innovation. Establishing the new Cyber Attribution Data Centre at the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity at UNB is a testament to our commitment to advancing cutting-edge research, fostering collaboration between industry and academia, and enhancing our national security. This Centre will help provide comprehensive training for the next generation of professionals in the field and strengthen our ability to detect and attribute cyber threats. This exciting development also positions New Brunswick and Canada at the forefront of global efforts to build a safer, more secure digital future for our communities."

- Paul J. Mazerolle, President and Vice Chancellor, University of New Brunswick

According to the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026 , malicious cyber threat actors present a persistent threat to Canadians' safety and Canada's economic prosperity and national security. Cybercriminals will continue to target Canadians and Canada's critical infrastructure and essential services through fraud , scams and ransomware.

will remain a valuable target for financially motivated cybercriminals that are supported by a highly adaptable and resilient cybercrime ecosystem. The CIC at UNB aims to solidify Canada's position as a world-class cyber security hub for innovation and talent development by offering cyber security training through graduate and undergraduate degree programs and workshops and by establishing research and development partnerships with national and internal public and private institutions. Since its establishment in 2017, the CIC has filed patents; organized annual international conference series on privacy, security, and trust; developed start-ups; and continued to provide crucial cyber security information to Canadian stakeholders.

position as a world-class cyber security hub for innovation and talent development by offering cyber security training through graduate and undergraduate degree programs and workshops and by establishing research and development partnerships with national and internal public and private institutions. Since its establishment in 2017, the CIC has filed patents; organized annual international conference series on privacy, security, and trust; developed start-ups; and continued to provide crucial cyber security information to Canadian stakeholders. Funds for UNB's project will be transferred from Public Safety Canada to the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) for support under its Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

ACOA is one of seven regional development agencies across Canada . ACOA works to strengthen Atlantic Canada's economy by building a more resilient, innovative, and inclusive economy. It works with businesses, community leaders, and researchers to create jobs, drive growth, boost exports, and build strong communities.

