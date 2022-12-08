Investments will help the organization advance the sport of fencing in Canada and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians in getting active, from the playground to the podium. Support for sport gets young people moving while bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $680,800 in funding for the Canadian Fencing Federation for 2022–23, including $3,000 devoted to safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote the sport of fencing among all Canadians, and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. The funding includes $100,000 to host the 2022 Vancouver Fencing World Cup from December 8 to 11.

The investment in safety in sport is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada.

As the single largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of the investments it makes to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and the hosting of international sport events.

"As the Minister of Sport, I am proud to support our national sport organizations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and participants. Thanks to our support, the Canadian Fencing Federation will be able to offer safer training environments for everyone. All Canadians benefit when our athletes have more opportunities to compete at a world-class level and showcase their skills on the world stage. The 2022 Vancouver Fencing World Cup will do just that and inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Vancouver is a world class sports city, and we are ready to welcome athletes, families, support teams and visitors from around the world for the Vancouver Fencing World Cup. Best wishes to all the competing athletes. Congratulations to everyone who brought this event to our city."

—The Honourable Hedy Fry, P.C. M.P., Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre

"The Canadian Fencing Federation is very excited to welcome the top epee fencers in the world to Vancouver again for the first time since 2019. This year's competition will feature both women's and men's individual and team events. Hosting this premier international event will provide our athletes with an exciting opportunity to test themselves against the best in the world on home soil, and will inspire the next generation of young Canadian athletes to pursue excellence."

—David Howes, Executive/Technical Director, Canadian Fencing Federation

The Canadian Fencing Federation is the official governing organization for the sport of fencing in Canada. The organization supports over 4,682 registrants.

Funding to national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to host the 2022 Vancouver Fencing World Cup was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination; offer mandatory training on those issues; and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate and efficient and provide fairness, respect and equity to all parties involved.

