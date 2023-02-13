Government of Canada announces financial support for Squash Canada

Investments will help the organization advance squash in Canada, host international events and improve safe sport practices.

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadians get active from the playground to the podium. Support for sport gets people moving while bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $706,000 in funding for Squash Canada for 2022–23, including $19,000 for safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote squash among all Canadians, support high-performance athletes at the national and international levels, and ensure a safe sport environment for all athletes across Canada. The funding includes $150,000 to host the 2023 Canadian Men's Open from February 13-17 in Calgary, and the 2023 Canadian Women's Open from March 26-30 in Toronto.

As the largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of its investments in support of Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and initiatives to host international sporting events.

Quotes

"We support sport organizations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and create safer training environments for everyone. Thanks to our support, Squash Canada will be able to do exactly that. We are giving athletes the opportunities to compete right here at home at a world-class level and showcase their skills. The 2023 Canadian Men's and Women's Opens will inspire young people to stay active, persevere and reach their goals."



—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Squash Canada is honoured to receive $706,000 in financial support from the Government of Canada, including the Sport Support Program, which includes Safe Sport, and the Hosting Program. The opportunity to showcase and promote squash on home soil at the upcoming 2023 Canadian Men's and Women's Opens is one we are thrilled to have and excited to share with Canadians. Thanks to the support of the government, this funding will go a long way, helping Squash Canada continue to foster an environment that is welcoming, safe, fun and inclusive for all.



—Mark Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, Squash Canada

Quick Facts

Squash Canada is the official governing organization for squash in Canada. The organization supports 85,479 registrants.

Funding for national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impact of the pandemic. The funding to host the 2023 Canadian Men's and Women's Opens was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination, offer mandatory training on those issues and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will be mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Squash Canada has signed its agreement to join the Abuse-Free Sport program , including the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as its independent third-party mechanism to receive and manage harassment, abuse and discrimination complaints at the national level.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient, fair, respectful and equitable to all parties involved.

