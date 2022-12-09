Investments will help the organization advance judo in Canada and improve safe sport practices.

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians in getting active from the playground to the podium. Concrete support for sport inspires young people to be healthy while also bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $1,751,100 in funding for Judo Canada for 2022–23, including $12,500 for safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct daily operations, promote judo among all Canadians and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. The funding includes $50,000 to host the 2022 IBSA Pan-American Judo Championships in Edmonton on December 9-11, 2022.

The safety in sport investment is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada.

As the largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of its support for Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and initiatives to host international sport events.

Quotes

"As the Minister of Sport, I am proud to support our national sport associations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and members. Our funding gives Judo Canada the tools to offer safer training environments for everyone. All Canadians benefit when our athletes have more opportunities to compete at a world-class level and showcase their skills on the world stage. In the coming days, this judo event will do just that and will inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Edmonton is a world class sports city and we are ready to welcome Canadians and international judokas, families, support teams and visitors from around the world for the 2022 IBSA Pan-American Judo Championships. Best wishes to all the competing athletes. Congratulations to the organizers who brought this event to our city."

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Member of Parliament (Edmonton Centre)

"The support of our government is essential in all aspects of our sport and most importantly in the safety of our athletes. Our members are the foundation of our organization. It is with no hesitation that we are proud to apply and integrate this new Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport."

— Michael Tamura, President of Judo Canada

Quick Facts

Judo Canada is the official governing organization for judo in Canada. The organization supports more than 15,000 registrants.

Funding to national sport organizations comes mainly from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impact of the pandemic. The funding to host the 2022 IBSA Pan-American Judo Championships was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination. They must also offer mandatory training on those issues and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient, fair, respectful and equitable to all parties involved.

Related Products

Government of Canada provides update and announces action on safe sport

Associated Links

Budget 2022 – $16 million over three years, starting in 2022–23, to support actions to create a safer sport system

Sport Canada

Judo Canada

Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner: current program signatories

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only) Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]