Investments will help the organization advance the sport of biathlon in Canada, host international events, and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC , Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians in getting active, from the playground to the podium. Support for sport gets people moving while bringing communities across the country together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $1,179,495 in funding for Biathlon Canada for 2022–23, including $27,000 devoted to safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote the sport of biathlon among all Canadians, support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels, and ensure a safe sport environment for all athletes across Canada. The funding includes $325,000 to host the 2023 International Biathlon Union (IBU) Cup #8 and #9 from February 22 to 28 and March 1 to 4 in Canmore, Alberta.

As the single largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of the investments it makes to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and the hosting of international sport events.

Quotes

"We support sport organizations in their efforts to better serve their athletes and create safer training environments for everyone. Thanks to our support, Biathlon Canada will be able to do exactly that. We are giving athletes the opportunities to compete right here at home at a world-class level and showcase their skills. The 2023 IBU Cup #8 and #9 will inspire young people to stay active and to persevere to reach their goals."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"We are so excited to kick off IBU Cups #8 and #9 in beautiful Canmore, Alberta, with this amazing announcement. As of February 23, Biathlon Canada is also a full signatory of Abuse-Free Sport. Biathlon Canada's mission is to create a clear trail for biathletes to achieve their goals, in a safe and inclusive environment. We are very grateful to Sport Canada and Minister St-Onge for their support of Biathlon Canada and the Canadian Sport System."

—Heather Ambery, Chief Executive Officer, Biathlon Canada

Quick Facts

Biathlon Canada is the official governing organization for the sport of biathlon in Canada . The organization supports over 2,100 registrants.

. The organization supports over 2,100 registrants. Funding to national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to Biathlon Canada to host the 2023 IBU Cup #8 and #9 was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to Biathlon Canada to host the 2023 IBU Cup #8 and #9 was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program. To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination; offer mandatory training on those issues; and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will be mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Biathlon Canada has signed its agreement to join Abuse-Free Sport, including the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as its independent third-party mechanism to receive and manage harassment, abuse, and discrimination complaints at the national level.

Effective April 1, 2023 , Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability, and safe sport standards.

, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability, and safe sport standards. The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate and efficient and provide fairness, respect, and equity to all parties involved.

Related Products

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, 1-819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]