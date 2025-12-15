Governments of Canada and British Columbia sign bilateral agreement on minority-language education and second-language instruction

The Government of Canada is allocating more than $113 million to British Columbia to help the province provide French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level.

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for British Colombians, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in British Columbia.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–British Columbia Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction 2024–25 to 2027–28.

This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024-2025 to 2027-2028.

Under the Canada–British Columbia Agreement, an investment of more than $113 million has been made in British Columbia. This funding will help the province offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of British Columbia is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority-language education and second-language instruction have been in place with the Government of British Columbia for more than 50 years. They support the province in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

Quotes

"Bilingualism is at the heart of the Canadian identity and is a big source of pride from coast to coast to coast. As the new Minister responsible for Official Languages--a role that is particularly important to me--I am happy to announce that our government has completed an important agreement with British Columbia to promote bilingualism in schools and post secondary institutions in the province. Collaboration between our two governments is important in supporting learning in French, as well as bolstering linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"I take pride in our government's dedication to supporting Francophone and French-speaking communities throughout British Columbia. This agreement reflects our ongoing commitment to providing students with access to high-quality French-language education in both minority language and French immersion settings."

--The Honourable Lisa Beare, British Columbia Minister of Education and Child Care

"This bilateral agreement between the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia helps us strengthen French language education across the province. Supporting minority-language and second-language learning helps strengthen our shared Canadian identity here in British Columbia, while giving students the opportunity to gain valuable language skills that will serve them throughout their lives, careers and in communities throughout Canada and around the world."

--The Honourable Jessie Sunner, British Columbia Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills

"By investing in French-language education, we are reinforcing the presence and value of French as a cornerstone of Canada's identity. This agreement ensures that students across British Columbia can develop strong French-language skills that will benefit them in their personal lives, professional careers, and as active participants in Canada's bilingual and multicultural society."

--The Honourable Adrian Dix, British Columbia Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs

Quick Facts

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005-06 to 2020-21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at the elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020-21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005-06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's total financial contribution to the Government of British Columbia is $113,683,204 over four years for French minority–language education and French second-language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024-2025 to 2027-2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current reality and future of official language minority communities in Canada. This includes French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec. The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

Related Products

Government of Canada invests more than $1.4 billion to strengthen education in both official languages across Canada

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: A historic federal investment in official languages

Associated Links

Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024-2025 to 2027-2028

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]