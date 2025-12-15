The Government of Canada is providing nearly $100 million to Alberta to help the province provide French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level.

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for Albertans, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in Alberta.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, is reaffirming the Government of Canada's commitment to Canada's Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–Alberta Agreement on Minority Language Education and Second Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028.

This bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories – 2024-2025 to 2027-2028.

Under the Canada–Alberta Agreement, an investment of nearly $100 million has been made in Alberta. This funding will help the province offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. Alberta school authorities and post-secondary institutions match or exceed the investment with funding provided by the Alberta government.

Bilateral agreements on minority–language education and second–language instruction have been in place with the Government of Alberta for more than 50 years. They support the province in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

"Bilingualism is at the heart of the Canadian identity and is a big source of pride from coast to coast to coast. As the new Minister responsible for Official Languages--a role that is particularly important to me--I am happy to announce that our government has completed an important agreement with Alberta to promote bilingualism in schools and post secondary institutions in the province. Collaboration between our two governments is important in supporting learning in French, as well as bolstering linguistic, cultural and economic vitality."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"We are proud to partner with the Government of Canada to grow access to high-quality French language education for Alberta students. By working together, we are strengthening bilingualism, supporting student success, and investing in the future of Alberta's diverse and dynamic society."

–Demetrios Nicolaides, Alberta Minister of Education and Childcare

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–06 to 2020–21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's total financial contribution to the Government of Alberta is $99,276,862 over four years for French minority–language education and French second-language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current reality and future of official language minority communities in Canada. This includes French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec. The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

