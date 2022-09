Investments will help the organization advance the sport of badminton in Canada and improve safe sport practices

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians from the playground to the podium and helping the sport community get Canadians active, inspire young people and bring us together in the spirit of healthy competition.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced $1,232,590 in funding for Badminton Canada for 2022–23, with an additional $22,000 devoted to safety in sport.

The investment will provide the organization with the financial means to conduct its daily operations, promote the sport of badminton among all Canadians, and support high-performance athletes competing at the national and international levels. The funding includes $75,000 to host the 2022 Yonex Canada Open in Calgary from September 27 to October 2, 2022.

The investment in safety in sport is part of the government's ongoing work with sport organizations to ensure a safe sport environment for athletes across Canada. The annual funding will help national sport organizations meet important governance, accountability and safe sport standards, such as:

adhering to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) as their independent third-party mechanism to address allegations of maltreatment;

offering mandatory training to athletes, coaches and support staff to prevent and address maltreatment; and

integrating the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport (UCCMS) into their organizational policies and procedures.

As the single largest investor in Canada's sport system, the Government of Canada is proud of the investments it makes to support Canadian athletes, the national and multisport organizations that support them, and the hosting of international sport events.

"As the Minister of Sport, I am proud to support our national sport associations in their efforts to better their athletes and infrastructure and make their sport safer. Our funding of $1.2 million gives Badminton Canada tools to offer safer training environments for all, and better means to support high-performing athletes and conduct daily operations. All Canadians benefit when our athletes have more opportunities to compete at a world-class level and showcase their skills on the world stage. The 2022 Yonex Canada Open will do just that and inspire young people to strive for greatness and stay active."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Badminton Canada greatly appreciates the support of the Government of Canada in helping to advance badminton in Canada and improve safe sport practices across all sports. The funding received has assisted the organization in educating athletes, coaches, officials, and many other stakeholders; updating policies; and ensuring an independent third party is available to assist whenever an individual has a question or concern. The ability for any person to feel safe when playing a sport is crucial to their enjoyment, and we appreciate the support of the Government of Canada in helping maintain that safe environment."

—Ken Poole, President, Badminton Canada

Badminton Canada is the official governing organization for the sport of badminton in Canada . The organization supports over 40,000 members.

is the official governing organization for the sport of badminton in . The organization supports over 40,000 members. Funding to national sport organizations mostly comes from Sport Canada's Sport Support Program. A portion of this year's investment came from the Recovery Fund for Arts, Culture, Heritage and Sport Sectors, which leveraged existing programs to provide $300 million over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to host the 2022 Yonex Canada Open was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program.

over two years to organizations recovering from the impacts of the pandemic. The funding to host the 2022 Yonex Canada Open was made through Sport Canada's Hosting program. To be eligible for funding, all sport organizations must have a policy on harassment, abuse and discrimination; offer mandatory training on those issues; and provide access to an independent third-party to receive and manage complaints. It will gradually become mandatory for federally funded organizations to use the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner as their independent third-party mechanism.

Effective April 1, 2023 , Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards.

, Sport Canada will change contribution agreements with organizations that meet the new eligibility requirements of the Sport Funding Framework. The goal is to ensure that sport organizations receiving federal funding meet specific governance, accountability and safe sport standards. The Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner is responsible for administering the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport using trauma-informed processes that are compassionate, efficient and provide fairness, respect and equity to all parties involved.

