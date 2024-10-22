The Government of Canada is investing $8.5 million over five years to support French-language research in Canada.

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadians value French and scientific research. We also value our post-secondary education system and research in French in Canada. For many years, French-speaking researchers have had to contend with several major obstacles: the fragility of Francophone research infrastructure, the lack of appropriate resources and the predominance of English in the dissemination of scientific knowledge. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to improving conditions for the production and dissemination of scientific research in French in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced an investment of $8.5 million over five years to support and strengthen Canada's French-language research ecosystem. This investment aims to respond to the pressing challenges facing French-speaking researchers by offering them better support for the production, discoverability and dissemination of their work in French.

To support this effort, an external advisory group on the creation and dissemination of scientific information in French will be established. This group will provide advice and recommendations to Minister Boissonnault and develop a federal strategy to ensure the long-term viability of Canada's French-language research ecosystem.

The advisory panel's mandate will be to analyze the current dynamics of the creation and dissemination of scientific knowledge in French in Canada. It will also propose actions that account for the dynamics of official language minority communities and Quebec.

The panel is made up of experts and specialists from across Canada who will share their knowledge and experience in a variety of fields. They are:

Anne Leis , Professor, University of Saskatchewan

, Professor, Danielle de Moissac , Professor, Université de Saint-Boniface

, Professor, Université de Gary W. Slater , Professor, University of Ottawa

, Professor, Linda Cardinal , Professor and Associate Vice-President of Research, Université de l' Ontario français

, Professor and Associate Vice-President of Research, Université de l' français Mamadou Fall , Distinguished University Professor and Director, University of Ottawa

, Distinguished University Professor and Director, Valérie Lapointe-Gagnon, Associate Professor, Faculté Saint-Jean, University of Alberta

Vincent Larivière, Professor, Université de Montréal

Michelle Landry , Associate Professor, Université de Moncton

, Associate Professor, Université de Rémy Léger, Professor, Simon Fraser University

Patrick Poirier , Executive Director Les Presses , Université de Montréal

The Government of Canada's investment is part of its broader commitment to promoting official languages and supporting Francophone communities across the country, while contributing to an inclusive and diverse research environment.

The government's investment was made through the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration, unveiled April 26, 2023. It allows the Government of Canada to support measures focused on Francophone immigration, economic development, education, justice, health, arts and culture.

Quotes

"Eliminating obstacles to research is essential to important discoveries. Today's $8.5 million investment in the French research ecosystem in Canada allows us to reach this goal. This funding will support our world-class Francophone researchers across the country, attract more top talent to Canada, promote our proud linguistic identity while giving us the tools to proper in the economy of the future."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023-2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents a $4.1-billion investment in support of seven government departments and 33 new or enhanced measures aimed at protecting and promoting the country's official languages.

This is the fifth five-year official languages plan in 20 years. The 33 measures included in the plan have been structured around four pillars. In addition, they are inspired by government priorities and issues raised by communities across the country during the cross-Canada consultations conducted in 2022, which informed the Report on the consultations – Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022.

On June 20, 2023, Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, received Royal Assent. Among other goals, the Act aims to address the decline of French in the country and clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official language minority communities.

Every province and territory has official language minority communities, each with its own particular reality and needs. The Action Plan aims to respond to the unique challenges facing Francophone communities outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec.

Related Products

Terms of Reference of the external advisory group on the creation and dissemination of scientific information in French

Biographies of the members of the external advisory panel on the creation and dissemination of scientific information in French

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration

Your language – Your plan

An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: John Fragos, Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]