FORT NELSON, BC, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the safety of travellers on the Alaska Highway by rigorously inspecting and maintaining the stretch of the highway under its responsibility.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced that the Government of Canada has awarded a construction contract of $3.9 million (including taxes) to A.C.L. Construction Ltd. to improve the Pink Mountain intersection, located between kilometre (km) 225 and km 227 of the Alaska Highway.

Under this contract, A.C.L. Construction Ltd. will add acceleration and deceleration lanes, create left-turn bays, reduce blind spots and increase safety for merging, widen elevation, relocate signage, improve drainage, and more. This project will reduce the risk of collisions and traffic delays at busy entry points near the Pink Mountain intersection and will address current concerns of the highway's safety.

The project will take place on the traditional territories of the British Columbia First Nations along the Alaska Highway. Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has worked closely with the First Nations and regularly looks for opportunities to engage while planning for projects on the highway. In the spirit of the Government of Canada's commitment to reconciliation, at least 12.5% of the construction contract value will be awarded to Indigenous suppliers and workers.

Construction is expected to begin in May 2024, with completion in September 2024.

"The Alaska Highway is an important road infrastructure for the livelihood and economic prosperity of this region. This project highlights our commitment to providing reliable and modern infrastructure to Canadians, ensuring their safety for years to come."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"For decades, the Alaska Highway has served as an essential travel corridor for Yukon residents and goods, as well as a major attraction for tourists. Improving the highway infrastructure around Pink Mountain will help to ensure the safe and efficient passage of all travellers. As a government, we'll continue to invest in modernizing northern infrastructure in close partnership with local First Nations."

Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

The Alaska Highway stretches 2,450 km across northern British Columbia and southern Yukon into Alaska . PSPC is the custodian of 835 km of the highway for which the Government of Canada is responsible.

Highway stretches 2,450 km across northern and southern into . PSPC is the custodian of 835 km of the highway for which the Government of is responsible. Other contracts were recently awarded to repair and improve various sections of the Alaska Highway.

Highway. A $2.6-million contract was awarded to Online Constructors Ltd. to repair the Sikanni Chief River Bridge near km 256, following an accident and resulting fire in August 2022 . Work under this contract includes repairs to the concrete, bridge deck, joints and barriers. It will also fix the structural condition of the damaged bridge elements. The Sikanni Chief River Bridge remains safe to operate; furthermore, an inspection and monitoring program has been ongoing since the fire to ensure the safety of travellers.

contract was awarded to Online Constructors Ltd. to repair the Sikanni Chief near km 256, following an accident and resulting fire in . Work under this contract includes repairs to the concrete, bridge deck, joints and barriers. It will also fix the structural condition of the damaged bridge elements. The Sikanni Chief remains safe to operate; furthermore, an inspection and monitoring program has been ongoing since the fire to ensure the safety of travellers. A 2-year contract valued at up to $8.3 million was awarded to White Bear Industries Ltd. to apply approximately 700,000 square metres (m2) of bituminous surface treatment and to carry out 50,000 m2 of full-depth reclamation and associated work in various sections between km 571 and km 957 along the highway. This work will rehabilitate deficient sections of the highway, addressing any safety concerns normally associated with poorly worn road surfaces, and reduce maintenance costs in the future.

