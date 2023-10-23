GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to providing members of the Royal Canadian Navy with the equipment they need to fulfill their missions, while delivering real benefits for Canadians including the creation of good, middle-class jobs.

On October 23, 2023, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of the Department of National Defence, awarded a $560-million contract to Weir Canada Inc. to manage the Naval Engineering Test Establishment (NETE). The first contract will be for five years, beginning in April 2024, with options to extend for an additional 15 years.

The NETE is National Defence's principal naval test and evaluation centre. It provides independent verification and validation, as well as expert test and evaluation services to the Royal Canadian Navy in order to ensure the engineering safety and effectiveness of its naval equipment. The NETE is primarily staffed by a high-technology sector workforce, comprising engineers of various disciplines, computer and naval systems specialists, technologists and specialized manual workers. It employs a workforce of approximately 375 people at facilities across the country.

Furthermore, the NETE contributes to the sustainment of effective, combat-capable maritime forces and also contributes to Canada's inter-departmental and international commitments, directly supporting multiple North Atlantic Treaty Organization committees and projects.

As outlined in Canada's defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, this contract award will help ensure members of the Royal Canadian Navy have the support and tools they need to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"We are committed to providing the Royal Canadian Navy with the equipment and services they need, while delivering the transparency and accountability Canadians expect. The contract award for the Naval Engineering Test Establishment will allow members of the Royal Canadian Navy to safely and securely fulfill their missions, while providing and maintaining hundreds of jobs across Canada."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"This investment in the Naval Engineering Test Establishment will reinforce the security and defence of Canada. By ensuring that the Royal Canadian Navy's equipment is safe and effective, this project will help protect Canadians and ensure that our sailors have the tools that they need to carry out their missions. We will continue to invest in our military while creating good, middle-class jobs for Canadians."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

Quick facts

The NETE in Montréal is the principal test and evaluation centre for naval equipment, and supports the Royal Canadian Navy from coast to coast with detachments in Halifax , Esquimalt and Ottawa .

, and . The NETE was founded in 1953 primarily to support the introduction of the new St. Laurent class of ships, and more specifically to test steam turbines, pumps and valves.

class of ships, and more specifically to test steam turbines, pumps and valves. Following the industry engagement, on August 19, 2022 , the Government of Canada issued a Request for Proposal for the NETE.

, the Government of issued a Request for Proposal for the NETE. The contract award is for $560 million for a 5-year period, with options to extend for an additional 15 years.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Contacts: Olivier Pilon, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, 613-323-6621, [email protected]; Daniel MindenPress Secretary, Office of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, Ottawa, 613-996-3100, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]; Media Relations, National Defence, Ottawa, 613-904-3333, [email protected]