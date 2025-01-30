Government of Canada announces Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking and expands mandate

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations Canada, on behalf of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, announced the appointment of Jennifer Richardson as Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking and released details of her expanded mandate, fulfilling a core commitment of the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking.

Ms. Richardson has extensive experience working on anti-human trafficking efforts in Canada and abroad for over 24 years and brings her lived-experience, being a survivor of the crime herself. Her appointment was effective January 27, 2025, for a term of three years.

As Chief Advisor, Ms. Richardson will provide ongoing advice and recommendations to the Minister of Public Safety on the Government of Canada's efforts to combat human trafficking, work collaboratively with domestic and international stakeholders and Indigenous partners to share best practices and strengthen our collective response, and bring awareness to the crime. Her expanded mandate now includes working with the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Indigenous partners to advance Calls for Justice with respect to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. In this capacity, Ms. Richardson will directly support the advancement of Calls for Justice that relate to human trafficking, for example, 3.4, 7.3, 7.9, 8.1, 11.2, 12.12, 12.14, 16.24.

This appointment ensures the actions we are taking to combat this crime are trauma-informed, victim-centered and culturally-relevant.

Quotes

"I would like to congratulate Ms. Richardson on her appointment as Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking, and thank her for her dedication to the fight against this heinous crime. Her leadership will be instrumental to ensuring our approach to combatting this crime is informed by those with lived experience and best serves the needs of victims and survivors, as work continues on a renewed National Strategy."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"The epidemic of violence against missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two Spirit and gender-diverse people must come to an end. Human traffickers take advantage of vulnerability—driven by centuries of oppression and colonialism. Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people are significantly more likely to be harmed and exploited. We have to pursue every possible avenue to ensure no more lives are lost. The appointment of Jennifer Richardson as Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking will be a welcomed resource and driving force. Her lived experience and advocacy are an asset we are privileged to be guided by."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations Canada

"It is a great honor to become Canada's Chief Advisor to Combat Human Trafficking. As a Survivor of human trafficking, this appointment is very personal to me and signifies my commitment to safeguard some of the most vulnerable members of our society. I will work relentlessly with other Survivors and stakeholders to combat human trafficking so that collectively we can end this crime in Canada."

- Jennifer Richardson, Chief Advisor to Combat Human trafficking

Quick facts

The National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking, led by Public Safety Canada, brings together federal efforts to combat this crime under one strategic plan. Supported by an investment of $57.22 million (2019-2024), and $10.28 million ongoing, the strategy is designed to strengthen Canada's response to human trafficking; while also supporting related commitments to prevent and address gender-based violence, and the safety and security of Indigenous peoples.

(2019-2024), and ongoing, the strategy is designed to strengthen response to human trafficking; while also supporting related commitments to prevent and address gender-based violence, and the safety and security of Indigenous peoples. Testimony from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has highlighted that human trafficking is strongly linked to the disproportionately high rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls and that the extent of human trafficking and victimization of Indigenous women is grossly under-reported.

Ms. Richardson has dedicated a large portion of her career working with Indigenous communities. She has served as the Senior Director of Strategy and Communications of the Ontario Native Women's Association since 2022.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is toll-free, confidential, and available across the country 24/7/365 in over 200 languages. It can be reached at 1-833-900-1010.

