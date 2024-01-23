OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced appointments to the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments (the Advisory Board). Four individuals were newly appointed, and four individuals were reappointed.

The Advisory Board is an independent and non-partisan body mandated to provide the Prime Minister with merit-based, non-binding recommendations on Senate appointments.

The appointees will represent their respective provinces on the Advisory Board for two years. Their appointments can be renewed at the end of their two-year tenure.

New appointments

Kathy Fazel for Quebec – Senior Investment Counsellor for RBC PH&N Investment Counsel, former President of the Board of the Montreal Community Foundation, and Governor Emerita at McGill University .

for – Senior Investment Counsellor for RBC PH&N Investment Counsel, former President of the Board of the Montreal Community Foundation, and Governor Emerita at . Pierre Matuszewski for Quebec – Former senior executive in the Canadian financial services industry, executive coach, and member of multiple boards, including Vice-Chair of the Board of Governors of McGill University .

for – Former senior executive in the Canadian financial services industry, executive coach, and member of multiple boards, including Vice-Chair of the Board of Governors of . Linda Hughes for Alberta – Journalism trailblazer, former Chair of the Board of Alberta Health Services, former Chancellor of the University of Alberta , and member of the Alberta Order of Excellence.

for – Journalism trailblazer, former Chair of the Board of Alberta Health Services, former Chancellor of the , and member of the Alberta Order of Excellence. Sheila Risbud for Alberta – Sustainable development leader, Vice-President at Teck Resources Limited, and former President and Chair of the Board of Directors for the Association canadienne-française de l' Alberta .

Reappointments

Anthony Primerano for Ontario – Active community and business leader with over 25 years of experience assuring strategic successes in the private and public sectors.

for – Active community and business leader with over 25 years of experience assuring strategic successes in the private and public sectors. Murray Segal for Ontario – Independent legal counsel and consultant, and former Deputy Attorney General of Ontario .

for – Independent legal counsel and consultant, and former Deputy Attorney General of . Kathryn Berge for British Columbia – Advocate, arbitrator and mediator with the King's Counsel designation.

for – Advocate, arbitrator and mediator with the King's Counsel designation. Linda Locke for British Columbia – manager of the Hazelton -based Upper Skeena Counselling and Legal Assistance Society, and first Indigenous woman in British Columbia to be appointed as Queen's Counsel.

Advisory Board appointments for jurisdictions with current and upcoming vacancies in the Senate will be announced in due course.

Senate recommendations are made based on established assessment criteria. Canadians are encouraged year-round to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

Quote

"These distinguished Canadians will play a key role in ensuring that the composition of the Senate of Canada reflects the diversity of backgrounds and perspectives which makes Canada such an incredible country. I encourage all Canadians interested in helping shape our country's future to apply for the Senate or nominate qualified individuals to represent their community."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions, and Intergovernmental Affairs

Quick Facts

Canadians are encouraged to apply, if they are eligible, or nominate qualified individuals year-round for membership in the Senate. Applications are retained for two years, and qualified candidates are encouraged to re-apply.

Established in 2016, the Advisory Board assesses applications based on public, merit-based criteria to identify Canadians who would make a significant contribution to the work of the Senate. The criteria help to ensure a high standard of integrity, collaboration, and non-partisanship in the Senate.

The Advisory Board consists of a federal chair, two other federal members and two ad hoc members from each province or territory where a vacancy is being filled.

The Advisory Board will continue to be chaired by Ms. Huguette Labelle , Emeritus Governor of the University of Ottawa and former Deputy Minister with the Government of Canada . Federal members Melissa Blake , former mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, and François Rolland, Senior counsel, mediator and arbitrator at Langlois Lawyers and former Chief Justice of the Superior Court of Quebec , will continue in their roles.

Associated Links

