Nov 15, 2024, 09:45 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, today issued the following statement:
"The Commissioner of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, Justice Hogue, has written to the Privy Council Office (PCO) requesting that the timeline for the delivery of her final report be extended to January 31, 2025.
The Government of Canada has subsequently agreed to grant the Commissioner the extension. Her final report will now be delivered no later than January 31, 2025.
Opposition parties have been notified of the extension."
SOURCE Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs
