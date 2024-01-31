OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced three new appointments as members to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council.

Dr. Christine Fahim is an Assistant Professor at the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto . Additionally, Dr. Fahim is an implementation scientist and leads the Team for Implementation, Evaluation and Sustainability at the Knowledge Translation Program, St. Michael's Hospital.

Established in 2000, the CIHR is an independent agency accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Health. CIHR collaborates with partners and researchers to support new scientific knowledge and enables its translation into improved health, more effective health services and products, and a strengthened Canadian health care system.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce three appointments to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council. Together, their knowledge and professional experience in the field of health and research will be an outstanding asset to the organization."

The Honourable Mark Holland

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) is part of the Health Portfolio, which supports the Minister of Health in maintaining and improving the health of Canadians.

Composed of 13 institutes , CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across Canada .

, CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across . The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

