OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, announced four new appointments as members to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council.

Mélanie Caron is the Associate Director, Drug and Technology Evaluation for Reimbursement Purposes National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS). Ms. Caron manages human and financial resources as well as clinical orientations for the directorate and is also responsible for the development of the innovation evaluation path in the Drug and Technology Evaluation for Reimbursement Division.

Annie Descôteaux works in recruitment and integration, training and support for the patients partners of the Bureau du patient partenaire (BPP) at the University of Montreal . In this capacity, Ms. Descoteaux manages the University's network of patient partners involved in research, education and health care.

Michal Juhas is a digital health expert and independent consultant and sub-contractor in the fields of health policy, economics, and outcomes research. Mr. Juhas is currently serving as a Director on the Board of the George Spady Society which provides harm reductions and support services to Albertans experiencing homelessness and concurrent substance use/and or mental health disorders.

Cathy Kline is the Assistant Director, Patient and Community Engagement at the University of British Columbia . In her position, Ms. Kline manages research and development projects between the university and the external community to generate collaborative models of teaching and research.

The CIHR is an independent agency established in 2000 and is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Health. CIHR collaborates with partners and researchers to support new scientific knowledge and enables its translation into improved health, more effective health services and products, and a strengthened Canadian health care system.

"I am very pleased to announce the four appointments to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Governing Council. Their individual and collective depth of knowledge and extensive experience in the field of health and research will be an asset to the organization. I would also like to convey my heartfelt thanks to the members leaving the Board for their valuable contributions. Thank you for your six years of voluntary service and for your advice on matters related to research to improve the health of Canadians."

CIHR is part of the Health Portfolio, which supports the Minister of Health in maintaining and improving the health of Canadians.

Composed of 13 institutes , CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across Canada .

, CIHR provides leadership and support to health researchers and trainees across . The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians and is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

For further information: Christopher Aoun, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries: 613-957-2991, 1-866-225-0709