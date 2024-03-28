OTTAWA, ON, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced a new appointment to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) Board of Directors.

Scott Elliott is appointed as a Director of the CCSA Board of Directors, for a term of three years. Mr. Elliott is an accomplished senior professional with over 30 years of experience in designing and implementing innovative and sustainable community engagement programs, including spearheading national harm reduction strategies. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Dr. Peter Centre (DPC) in Vancouver, British Columbia. The DPC provides clinical, social and psychological support to marginalized community members living with HIV, complex medical conditions, mental illness, and substance use and addictions.

The CCSA was established in 1988 as a non-governmental organization to provide national leadership on substance use and to advance solutions to address alcohol- and other drug-related harms in Canada.

The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to best serve the interests of Canadians.

"I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Elliott to the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction. His depth of knowledge and extensive experience in the field of community engagement and harm reduction will be an asset to the organization and all Canadians."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

The CCSA is governed by a 13-member volunteer Board of Directors, of whom the chair and members are appointed by the Governor in Council.

The appointment members are recruited by the Board from a number of sectors, including the business community, health professional groups and professional and voluntary organizations. Board members serve a three-year term, which can be extended for up to two additional terms.

