OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced the appointment of Professor Angela Campbell as Chairperson of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)'s Management Advisory Board (MAB). An expert in the field of law, Professor Campbell will be instrumental in providing guidance to the Commissioner of the RCMP on the administration and management of the organization.

Minister LeBlanc extends his gratitude to former Chairperson, Professor Kent Roach, for his time and contributions, and to Mr. Simon Coakeley for his leadership and expertise as interim Chairperson. Mr. Coakeley will continue to provide perspective and guidance as he returns to his role as Vice-Chairperson.

A robust and diverse MAB is crucial to the modernization of the RCMP. Work will continue towards appointing the 13th member to the MAB through a merit-based selection process.

Transparency and accountability are essential to maintaining Canadians' confidence in law enforcement. Central to these efforts are the independent, civilian bodies that help support Canada's law enforcement agencies, including the MAB.

The MAB continues to provide guidance around the RCMP's implementation of the Mass Casualty Commission (MCC)'s recommendations. It also continues its work to improve the RCMP's workplace and culture to ensure that the organization fosters a climate of accountability and inclusion, while strengthening trust with the communities it serves.

Quotes

"I would like to congratulate Professor Campbell. Her experience and expert advice will continue to provide the RCMP with valuable perspective, which is key to its modernization efforts and ongoing commitment to serving Canadians."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Congratulations to Professor Campbell on her appointment to Chair of the Management Advisory Board. Professor Campbell contributed greatly to the Board and the RCMP as an inaugural member of the MAB, and I look forward to working with her in her new role. Since its inception in 2019, the Board has become an important partner, providing the RCMP with critical external perspectives that have helped shape and improve many of the RCMP's modernization plans."

- Mike Duheme, Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada established the Management Advisory Board through the RCMP Act in June 2019 to provide the Commissioner with expert external advice on the management and administration of the RCMP, including advice on transformation, workplace well-being, human resources, modern management practices, information technology and other specialized fields.

established the Management Advisory Board through the RCMP Act in to provide the Commissioner with expert external advice on the management and administration of the RCMP, including advice on transformation, workplace well-being, human resources, modern management practices, information technology and other specialized fields. Since its inception, the MAB has advised on the implementation at the RCMP of an Independent Centre for Harassment Resolution, which was launched in June 2021 and helps resolve matters relating to harassment at the RCMP. It also provided advisory reports on the Cadet Training Program and on Indigenous recruitment efforts.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]