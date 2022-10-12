OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As COVID-19 continues to circulate in Canada, it is important for everyone to stay up-to-date with their vaccination to strengthen their immune response and reduce their risk of severe illness.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced an additional investment of $3,894,545 for nine existing Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) projects to support their continued COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Investments through the IPF aim to support people in Canada in making informed COVID-19 vaccination choices through evidence-based, culturally relevant, and community-based interventions.

The organizations receiving additional funding have worked tirelessly and successfully to reduce access barriers and increase vaccine confidence and uptake in their communities. They have dispelled vaccine-related mis/disinformation; provided tools, training, and evidence-based information for health care providers; and developed culturally appropriate approaches to support equity-deserving, racialized, and vulnerable populations.

The IPF is a key element of the Government of Canada's multi-faceted approach to advance population health protection against infectious diseases, support vaccine equity and improve vaccine uptake and access through public outreach and community mobilization.

"Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to protect ourselves against COVID-19 and its impacts. Since our immunity against COVID-19 decreases over time, it's important to stay up to date with your vaccination. This funding is helping trusted partners across Canada share credible information on vaccines, and remove the barriers certain communities face in getting vaccinated so that everyone can get their booster."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

"Through the Immunization Partnership Fund, we are helping people make informed COVID-19 vaccination decisions. Increasing vaccination uptake and acceptance is how we can work together to protect the health of everyone in Canada and our healthcare system as a whole."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer

Public Health Agency of Canada

Quick Facts

Launched in 2016, the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF) is a key element of the Public Health Agency of Canada's vaccination initiatives. The IPF is an important lever to identify and help address gaps in vaccine acceptance and uptake and empower people in Canada to make informed vaccine choices during Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

vaccination initiatives. The IPF is an important lever to identify and help address gaps in vaccine acceptance and uptake and empower people in to make informed vaccine choices during COVID-19 vaccine rollout. In 2020 and 2021, as part of Canada's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Government of Canada invested $45.5 million for projects to support COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake in Canada.

COVID-19 vaccination efforts, the Government of invested for projects to support COVID-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake in Canada. Vaccination is, and will continue to be, a critical public health measure. The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that everyone stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations by getting all recommended doses, including booster doses. If it's been longer than 6 months since your last dose, consider getting another dose by contacting your province or territory or health care provider.

