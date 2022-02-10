OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Self-isolation remains one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families, and communities at risk through no fault of their own.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health, announced that funding for the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program (SVISP) will be extended until March 2023. An additional $68.4 million will be provided for safe voluntary isolation sites across Canada over the next year to help people who have COVID-19 — or have been exposed to it — access safe isolation accommodations to keep themselves, their families, and their community safe.

The SVISP directly supports cities, municipalities, and health regions across Canada that are at-risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Sites selected under the Program will continue to provide an accessible location where people can safely self-isolate for the required period. Access to these sites is completely voluntary and local public health officials determine eligibility and manage all aspects of the sites.

With this additional funding, the Government of Canada is providing over $181 million to the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program, which is helping communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and the Yukon, with their isolation needs.

Quotes

"Protecting Canadians from COVID-19 and helping to stop its spread continues to be a priority for our government. The additional funding for the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program will provide an additional year of support to communities in need across Canada. This will ensure that residents are able to safely self-isolate to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

Quick Facts

Through the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program, the Government of Canada has supported over 60 sites in 47 communities since it was established in 2020.

This additional funding will help decrease community transmission of COVID-19 by addressing gaps identified for individuals who are unable to safely self-isolate.

Public health measures are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19, including variants of concern. They're most effective when layered together.

