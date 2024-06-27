TLA-O-QUI-AHT HA-HOULTHEE/TOFINO, BC, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Councillor Elmer Frank of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation; the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; and representatives from Parks Canada on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced the signing of the Hisiikcumyin Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines collaborative efforts and a path forward between the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and the Government of Canada to address community priorities and advance reconciliation.

The MOU aims to:

build trust between the Parties

set a path forward for ongoing discussions and negotiations

identify key priorities for negotiation

establish a clear process for co-developing binding agreements





Our path to reaching this agreement dates back more than 20 years to 2003 and the initial signing of an agreement between the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and the Government of Canada. In that agreement, Canada agreed to transfer two parcels of land. Subsequently, 86 hectares of land from Pacific Rim National Park Reserve were transferred, and the community of Ty-Histanis [ta-yus-taa-nis] was created. But many years later, the transfer of a second parcel of land remained unfulfilled, and the signing of today's MOU charts a way forward to honouring our commitment.

The MOU will enable collaboration between Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation and the Government of Canada on key priorities, including economic development opportunities, language preservation and revitalization, addressing housing and infrastructure needs, self-governance, the recognition and implementation of Tla-o-qui-aht's title and rights, as well as greater opportunities for shared benefit, management and stewardship of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation envisions a community where respect, collaboration and celebration are integral to daily life. Rooted in the belief that "we are all one" (His-shuk-nish-tsa-waak), Tla-o-qui-aht's mission focuses on restoring and promoting traditional values while enhancing services for all members. Guided by strong administration and governance that honours their Ha'wiih (Hereditary Chiefs) and natural laws, the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation aims for a harmonious and prosperous future.

The co-developed MOU will guide rights-based discussions, help renew the Nation-to-Nation relationship and advance the First Nation's vision for self-determination. This agreement exemplifies Canada's ongoing work to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan.

Quotes

"Today's Memorandum of Understanding looks to address past wrongs and the unfilled commitment of the federal government. This agreement marks a significant step forward in our path towards reconciliation and partnership with the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation. By actively supporting their priorities and aspirations, we acknowledge our shortcomings and are reaffirming our commitment to upholding our responsibilities. Together, we are working to build a better future."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today's signing event is a step in our journey to building true Nation-to-Nation relationships. The agreement will lead to greater economic opportunities and shared management and stewardship of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. We are hopeful this moves the Tla-o-qui-aht Nation's people closer to healing from the harm caused by policies that separated people from ancestral lands, culture and identity."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"We are pleased to be signing the Hisiiscumyin Memorandum of Understanding with Canada and thank Minister Anandasangaree for travelling to the Tla-o-qui-aht Ha-Houlthee to mark this event. This is an important milestone on our road to reconciliation. Tla-o-qui-aht looks forward to the work ahead and calls on Canada to work with us to fulfill longstanding commitments. While there will be headwinds as we improve our relationship with Canada, we accept these challenges and know that challenges remind us to bear down and work hard to continue to find solutions that improve the lives of our children and the lives of the many Tla-o-qui-aht generations to come."

Chief Councillor Elmer Frank

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation

Quick facts:



The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation resides on the West Coast of Vancouver Island, including Tofino, British Columbia , and the surrounding area.

, and the surrounding area. There are 12 Indian reserves (IR), with two residential IRs and three IRs located within Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

The Tla-o-qui-aht Nation has over 1200 members.

The Nation speaks a dialect of Nuu-chah-nulth known as Central Nuu-chah-nulth ( Nuučaan̓uɫ ).

). The Administration comprises about 50 employees, with ongoing growth as the Tla-o-qui-aht Nation's lands, economic and local development expand.

As a Nation with strong traditions, Tla-o-qui-aht's governance honours their traditional Ha'wiih (Hereditary Chiefs), providing services that promote and uphold traditional values for their members.

Associated links

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X (Twitter): @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, Saya Masso, Negotiator, Lands Manager, [email protected]; Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: [email protected], 819-934-2302; Kaitlin Power, Senior Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]