Government of Canada and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network launch Anti-Hate toolkit for Canadian schools

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and the Canadian Anti-Hate Network launch the toolkit, Confronting and Preventing Hate in Canadian Schools.

OTTAWA, ON , June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. The Government of Canada is taking action to address the troubling rise in hate across the country, which is having devastating consequences on victims, families and communities.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, joined members of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network to launch its new toolkit, Confronting and Preventing Hate in Canadian Schools.

This toolkit will provide a comprehensive anti-racism education program to help equip educators, parents and communities better identify, confront and prevent hate in schools across Canada. It was created as part of the network's project, Containing and Countering Canadian Hate Groups, which monitors and reports on the activities of extreme-right groups.

The project is funded through the Government of Canada's Anti-Racism Action Program, which aims to address barriers to employment, justice and social participation among Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities and religions minorities, as well as address online hate and promote digital literacy.

The Government of Canada is committed to preventing hate-motivated crime and addressing systemic racism and discrimination. We will continue our work as partners with equity-deserving communities to build a better, safer more inclusive and equitable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Hatred in any form is unacceptable and has no place in Canada. The increase of hate-motivated groups and ideologies is a disturbing reality in our country that we have a responsibility to address. That is why our government is supporting the efforts of organizations like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network to create real solutions to confront and prevent hate. Together, we will build a safer and more inclusive Canada for everyone."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Thanks to the Anti-Racism Action Program, the Confronting and Preventing Hate in Canadian Schools toolkit will help educators and parents protect kids from racist, gendered and anti-2SLGBTQ+ bullying. The toolkit will prevent children from being groomed and recruited by white supremacists."

—Bernie Farber, Chair, Canadian Anti-Hate Network

Quick Facts

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network is an independent, non-profit organization that monitors, researches and counters hate groups by providing education and information on hate groups to the public, media, researchers, courts, law enforcement and community groups.

The Government of Canada provided $268,400 through the Anti-Racism Action Program to support the Canadian Anti-Hate Network's project, Containing and Countering Canadian Hate Groups.

provided through the Anti-Racism Action Program to support the Canadian Anti-Hate Network's project, Containing and Countering Canadian Hate Groups. Since October 2020 , the Anti-Racism Action Program has invested $35 million to support 175 anti-racism projects that aim to remove systemic barriers faced by Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities and religious minorities.

, the Anti-Racism Action Program has invested to support 175 anti-racism projects that aim to remove systemic barriers faced by Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities and religious minorities. Unveiled on June 25, 2019 , Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy, represents an investment of close to $100 million , including $70 million to support community organizations across Canada in addressing anti-racism and multiculturalism issues.

, Building a Foundation for Change: Anti-Racism Strategy, represents an investment of close to , including to support community organizations across in addressing anti-racism and multiculturalism issues. Recognizing that Canada's fight against racism is far from over, Budget 2022 provides $85 million over four years, starting in 2022-23, to support the launch of a new Anti-Racism Strategy and National Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

fight against racism is far from over, Budget 2022 provides over four years, starting in 2022-23, to support the launch of a new Anti-Racism Strategy and National Action Plan on Combatting Hate. From March 29 to May 8, 2022 , the Government of Canada held consultations to gather input from individuals and populations who have experienced hate to integrate the unique reality of these communities from all regions of the country. These consultations were part of the development of the Canada's National Action Plan on Combatting Hate.

