DARTMOUTH, NS, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Fisheries are vital to many coastal communities and a driving force of the economy in Atlantic Canada. The seafood sector is a rapidly shifting environment—with new innovative technologies being adopted and more efficient ways of harvesting being used. To support these improvements, today the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia announced funding through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF) for 142 projects in Nova Scotia's fishing and seafood sector.

The funding—a total contribution of $36,838,064—will help harvesters and processors modernize equipment and improve quality, productivity, and sustainability in the Nova Scotia fish and seafood sector. In particular, this funding will support new infrastructure, innovation and scientific partnerships in:

Harvesting: 72 projects will procure new equipment and develop technologies to improve onboard handling techniques, data collection and bait performance.

Processing: 43 projects advance processing technologies and product quality to improve competitiveness and add value for the industry.

Aquaculture: 25 projects enable the adoption of new technology and processes to support sustainable development of oyster and finfish.

The funding also includes support for two third-party delivery projects, one with the Nova Scotia Seafood Alliance ( $6.3M ) and the other with Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation (just under $4.2M ). Both projects are aimed at increasing productivity, competitiveness, quality and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector in Nova Scotia through innovation and infrastructure related projects.

The contribution is from the $400 million Atlantic Fisheries Fund (AFF), funded by the federal and provincial governments. AFF focuses on increasing opportunities and market value for sustainably sourced, high-quality fish and seafood products from Atlantic Canada.

Introduced in 2017, the Atlantic Fisheries Fund will continue to invest in projects until March 31, 2026, at which time all projects receiving funding must be completed.

Quotes

"Investments through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund strengthen the seafood sector in Nova Scotia. We are proud to contribute to innovation and technologies to help make the sector more sustainable, efficient, and competitive globally."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Contributions through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund play a crucial role in the modernization and advancement of the fishing and seafood industry in Nova Scotia. This investment directly supports local projects that will drive economic growth while promoting long-term sustainability, improved product quality and technologies, and the competitiveness of our dynamic coastal communities."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund, strategic investments in new technologies, automation, and science, have assisted the seafood industry to increase efficiencies, help address labour constraints, access new markets, and maximize the economic benefits of the industry. Partnerships with a number of industry associations have allowed the fund to reach all regions and sectors of the industry."

Honourable Kent Smith, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Province of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

The Atlantic Fisheries Fund will invest over $400 million over seven years to support Canada's fish and seafood sector ending on March 31, 2026 .

over seven years to support fish and seafood sector ending on . The federal government will provide 70% of the funding, with 30% coming from the Atlantic provinces.

The fund aims to help Canada's seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced.

seafood sector transition to meet growing market demands for products that are high quality, value-added, and sustainably sourced. Eligible projects must focus on: Innovation – to support research and development of new innovations that contribute to sustainability of the fish and seafood sector, and to create partnerships and networks that aim to promote and encourage innovations in the sector; Infrastructure – to adopt or adapt new technologies, processes, or equipment to improve the effectiveness and sustainability of the fish and seafood sector; Science Partnerships – fisheries and aquaculture industry based partnerships with academia and institutions to enhance knowledge and understanding of the impacts of changing oceanographic conditions and sustainable harvesting technology.



