IUCN One Nature, One Future Summit will celebrate youth leadership in conservation

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Around the world, climate change is impacting our natural environment and biodiversity, as well as our health and well-being. While nature is under threat from climate change, it is also a key ally in the fight against it.

That's why from April 5 to 16, 2021, more than 10,000 youths from over 140 countries will take part in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) first-ever virtual One Nature, One Future Global Youth Summit, including 400 Canadian youth. They will connect virtually to exchange ideas, share experiences, celebrate youth leadership in conservation and develop inputs to important global biodiversity conservation processes.

Parks Canada, along with the Government of Quebec, Canadian Committee for IUCN, Ocean Wise, the Canadian Wildlife Federation, Students on Ice, Youth4Nature, the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Canadian Youth Biodiversity Network, is proud to support the Summit in planning, delivering and facilitating the participation of young Canadian professionals.

The Summit will strengthen connections between young leaders, encourage interdisciplinary learning, provide a space for broader storytelling on conservation, and add momentum to growing youth movements for nature, climate, and social justice. Themes will focus on People and Nature, Climate Change, Marine and Freshwater, Technology and Innovation, and Rights and Governance.

The Global Youth Summit is being held in the lead-up to the World Conservation Congress which will take place in Marseille, France in September 2021.

"I am very excited to attend the IUCN Global Youth Summit as a young professional in conservation! Today's young people are more informed than ever before and the summit's Outcome Statement is one of the best opportunities for us as youth to have our voices heard by the international conservation community."

Caitlin Brant,

Youth Board Member, Canadian Committee for IUCN and Digital iNaturalist Technician, Canadian Wildlife Federation

"I was very inspired to see the interest of young Canadian professionals in participating in the Global Youth Summit. Parks Canada's support is essential to enable our participation and to encourage us to take our place in the conversation and nature sector and to influence the IUCN."

Marie-Philippe Ouellet,

Youth engagement officer at Parks Canada & Partner Liaison - Global Youth Summit

"Young Canadians, who are concerned about their futures, are becoming active leaders in the fight against climate change and the protection of our iconic Canadian biodiversity. We are pleased to support and empower youth to be leaders in protecting nature here in Canada and around the world."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada is proud to support the IUCN Global Youth Summit because we recognize the immense potential of initiatives like this in supporting youth in being the leaders they are – and that the world very much needs them to be."

Ron Hallman,

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada Agency

"The IUCN is immensely grateful for Canada's support in preparing for this landmark event. Canadian youths are stepping up and playing enormously important leadership roles; organizing workshops, moderating plenary panels, mobilizing their peers, and more. Over 400 Canadians have registered for the Global Youth Summit – the third highest of any country in the world."

Sean Southey,

Chair, IUCN Commission on Education and Communication

Parks Canada has helped to launch a new Young Canadian Professional Network for Conservation, along with the Canadian Committee for IUCN (CC-IUCN), to engage and empower more youth voices in conservation leadership. The Network, with over 700 members, increases awareness about IUCN among diverse youth populations, supports young leaders in their participation in the virtual IUCN Youth Summit and other international events (e.g. IMPAC5), and helps empower their voices in the conservation sector.

has helped to launch a new Young Canadian Professional Network for Conservation, along with the Canadian Committee for IUCN (CC-IUCN), to engage and empower more youth voices in conservation leadership. The Network, with over 700 members, increases awareness about IUCN among diverse youth populations, supports young leaders in their participation in the virtual IUCN Youth Summit and other international events (e.g. IMPAC5), and helps empower their voices in the conservation sector. Parks Canada offers a variety of employment and volunteer opportunities for youth to participate in conservation, nature-based solutions, education and outreach initiatives.

offers a variety of employment and volunteer opportunities for youth to participate in conservation, nature-based solutions, education and outreach initiatives. Parks Canada co-leads the IUCN #NatureForAll initiative, which is a global movement to inspire love of nature that includes over 460 partner organizations around the world. #NatureForAll helps organisations worldwide work together to enable all people everywhere (e.g. youth, urban dwellers, newcomers, Indigenous people) to learn about and connect with nature for the well-being of themselves and the planet.

