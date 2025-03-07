Government of Canada and Ottawa Police Service announce new dedicated Parliamentary District police presence

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to keeping our nation's Parliamentary Precinct and nearby premises safe, secure, open and accessible for those who work, live in and visit the area.

Today, the Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety, alongside Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa and Chief Eric Stubbs, Chief of Police for Ottawa Police Service (OPS), dedicated $50 million over five years in federal funding to the OPS to establish a dedicated policing presence around Parliament Hill to help keep elected officials, visitors, and residents safe.

This funding, initially announced in Budget 2024, will allow the OPS to set up a dedicated detachment that will contribute to an enhanced police presence within the Parliamentary District. This comes at a critical time, where our elected officials are experiencing an emerging threat environment marked by rising political polarization and an increase in violent rhetoric and harassment.

In the OPS District, officers dedicated to addressing community safety concerns will be working in and around the Parliamentary Precinct in collaboration with the multitude of partners. OPS presence goes beyond a visible police presence and response to protest but also follows the principles of community policing to address the unique concerns of this District. The OPS District team will be supported by a full time Police Liaison Team engaged in community outreach to ensure open and ongoing lines of communication. The establishment of this new District will assist in mitigating the demands for police support from other areas of the city.

This new policing unit will build on the strong existing working relationship between the OPS, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) to allow for more responsive policing and enhanced collaboration between these agencies so they can better meet their collective goal of maintaining public safety.

"Ottawa has a vibrant and lively downtown, that welcomes visitors and residents everyday. This new Parliamentary District will give the Ottawa Police service even more resources to keep our downtown safe, ensuring real time response to any emergency."

- The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"The Ottawa Police Service is unique in Canada, with the combined challenge of serving a growing community and protecting the nation's capital. This new funding will support the OPS presence in the Parliamentary District during a time when we are seeing an increase in activity. I'm grateful to the federal government for their partnership and collaboration in working together to keep the capital - and the entire community - safe."

- Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa

"With this federal investment, we're building a stronger, dedicated police presence in the heart of our democracy. Our first team hit the ground in the fall and is already working hand-in-hand with our Parliamentary partners. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're confident this initiative will enhance safety, improve coordination, and ensure a proactive approach to policing in this critical part of our nation's capital."

- Chief Eric Stubbs, Chief of Police, Ottawa Police Service

Budget 2024 provided $50 million over five years, for the Parliamentary District Policing Program, which will enable the Ottawa Police Service to bolster its presence around the Parliamentary precinct.

over five years, for the Parliamentary District Policing Program, which will enable the Police Service to bolster its presence around the Parliamentary precinct. The establishment of the Parliament District Policing Program responds to recommendations from the Public Order Emergency Commission's Report of the Public Inquiry Into the 2022 Public Order Emergency , which pointed to the need to reconsider the division of responsibilities for policing and security in the National Capital Region.

, which pointed to the need to reconsider the division of responsibilities for policing and security in the National Capital Region. Currently, the Parliamentary District covers the area bordered by the Ottawa River, Lyon St, Queen St and Elgin , and the area surrounding the Senate building at 2 Rideau St.

, and the area surrounding the Senate building at 2 Rideau St. Partners, in addition to PPS and the RCMP, can include, but are not limited to, city services, social service groups, Ottawa tourism, Business Improvement Associations and Community Associations.

